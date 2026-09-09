Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Turns 'Savage' Warrior, Takes On British Forces With Brutal Violence
Ranabaali teaser showcases Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce, savage warrior battling British forces, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as his wife and partner in resistance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The teaser of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally out. The 2-minute-32-second teaser introduces Vijay in a fierce and violent avatar as a warrior who takes on the British forces. Set in the 19th century, the period action drama is a story of resistance, revenge and survival.
Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a feared warrior from Rayalaseema. Unlike the urban characters he has played in many of his earlier films, the actor gets a completely rugged look in Ranabaali. He is shown as a strong and fearless man who refuses to bow down to British rule.
The teaser opens with visuals of a land facing extreme suffering. People are shown struggling during the Madras Famine of 1876-1878, one of the worst famines in India’s history. The crisis affected large parts of southern and western India and claimed millions of lives.
The British are shown as the main force behind the suffering in Ranabaali’s world. South African actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy, plays Sir Theodore Hector. His character is presented as a cruel British officer who exploits the people and their land.
Vijay’s Ranabaali, however, refuses to stay silent. The teaser shows him fighting British soldiers in several brutal action scenes. He uses violence to fight back and is described as a "savage" by the British. His character appears to turn that word into a symbol of his strength and anger.
One of the biggest moments in the teaser comes when Ranabaali declares, "Not a grain of this land will be exported out." The line clearly shows his anger against the British and his determination to protect his people and their land.
Rashmika Mandanna also makes a brief appearance as Jayamma, Ranabaali’s wife and companion in his fight. While the teaser does not reveal much about her character, her presence hints at an important role in Ranabaali’s journey. This marks the third film featuring Vijay and Rashmika together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in Rayalaseema during British rule. The film aims to bring the region’s culture, language and landscape to the screen. The screenplay has been written by Pramod Tammineni.
The film has music by Ajay-Atul, while Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 11, 2026. It has now been pushed to October 16, 2026, placing it in the Dussehra festive period.