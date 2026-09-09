ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Turns 'Savage' Warrior, Takes On British Forces With Brutal Violence

Hyderabad: The teaser of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally out. The 2-minute-32-second teaser introduces Vijay in a fierce and violent avatar as a warrior who takes on the British forces. Set in the 19th century, the period action drama is a story of resistance, revenge and survival.

Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a feared warrior from Rayalaseema. Unlike the urban characters he has played in many of his earlier films, the actor gets a completely rugged look in Ranabaali. He is shown as a strong and fearless man who refuses to bow down to British rule.

The teaser opens with visuals of a land facing extreme suffering. People are shown struggling during the Madras Famine of 1876-1878, one of the worst famines in India’s history. The crisis affected large parts of southern and western India and claimed millions of lives.

The British are shown as the main force behind the suffering in Ranabaali’s world. South African actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy, plays Sir Theodore Hector. His character is presented as a cruel British officer who exploits the people and their land.