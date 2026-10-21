ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Box Office Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore In Domestic Collections

Ranabaali Box Office Day 6 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has made Rs 41.10 crore in India net collections in its first six days at the box office. The period action drama collected Rs 4.55 crore net on Wednesday, October 21. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 47.92 crore, according to the latest live figures by Sacnilk. While the film continues to attract audiences, its latest numbers show a dip after Tuesday's earnings, making its upcoming weekend important for its theatrical run.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 6

Ranabaali opened in theatres on Friday, October 16, with Rs 9.25 crore net in India. The film collected Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Despite a slight increase over Saturday, its collections dropped to Rs 5.40 crore on Monday. The film then picked up on Tuesday, October 20, earning Rs 7.10 crore. However, its Wednesday collection fell to Rs 4.55 crore across 2,004 shows. Ranabaali Enters Vijay Deverakonda's Top Five Openers The film opened to an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 16.50 crore, making it one of Vijay Deverakonda's five biggest worldwide opening-day grossers. However, it remains behind some of his earlier releases. According to the reported figures, Kingdom leads the actor's opening-day list with Rs 34.12 crore worldwide, followed by Kushi at Rs 25.68 crore and Liger at Rs 24.20 crore. Dear Comrade collected Rs 17.90 crore on its opening day, placing Ranabaali next with Rs 16.50 crore.