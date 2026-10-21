Ranabaali Box Office Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore In Domestic Collections
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali witnesses a midweek slowdown after a promising opening, with its second weekend set to test its box office momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has made Rs 41.10 crore in India net collections in its first six days at the box office. The period action drama collected Rs 4.55 crore net on Wednesday, October 21. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 47.92 crore, according to the latest live figures by Sacnilk. While the film continues to attract audiences, its latest numbers show a dip after Tuesday's earnings, making its upcoming weekend important for its theatrical run.
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 6
Ranabaali opened in theatres on Friday, October 16, with Rs 9.25 crore net in India. The film collected Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Despite a slight increase over Saturday, its collections dropped to Rs 5.40 crore on Monday. The film then picked up on Tuesday, October 20, earning Rs 7.10 crore. However, its Wednesday collection fell to Rs 4.55 crore across 2,004 shows.
Ranabaali Enters Vijay Deverakonda's Top Five Openers
The film opened to an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 16.50 crore, making it one of Vijay Deverakonda's five biggest worldwide opening-day grossers. However, it remains behind some of his earlier releases. According to the reported figures, Kingdom leads the actor's opening-day list with Rs 34.12 crore worldwide, followed by Kushi at Rs 25.68 crore and Liger at Rs 24.20 crore. Dear Comrade collected Rs 17.90 crore on its opening day, placing Ranabaali next with Rs 16.50 crore.
The film's opening also reflected interest in Vijay and Rashmika's reunion after seven years. The pair previously appeared together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their return to the screen has been one of the film's major attractions.
How Does Ranabaali Compare With Rashmika Mandanna's Openers?
Although Ranabaali has entered Vijay's top five opening-day grossers, its opening is more modest compared with Rashmika Mandanna's biggest worldwide openers. Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly collected Rs 275.01 crore worldwide on its first day, while Animal earned Rs 116 crore. Varisu and Chhaava each recorded Rs 47.20 crore, according to the figures shared by Sacnilk.
More About Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. Vijay plays a rebellious horseman who leads local resistance against British colonial rule, while Rashmika plays Jayamma. Blending action, drama and historical elements, the film runs for two hours and 58 minutes and carries a UA16+ certificate. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil on October 16, 2026.