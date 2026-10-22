ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Vijay Deverakonda's Film Hold Strong Beyond Its Festive Opening?

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali is facing its first major box office test as the festive season gives way to regular working days. The period action drama benefitted from its release during the Dussehra holiday period, but its latest collection suggests that sustaining audience interest could be a challenge. With its first week nearing completion, the film's performance in the coming days will be crucial to its theatrical prospects.

Despite a gradual slowdown, Ranabaali has maintained a steady presence at the box office. The film has also crossed an important domestic milestone, giving it some breathing room as it enters the next phase of its theatrical run.

The film then earned Rs 5.40 crore on Monday, followed by a recovery to Rs 7.10 crore on Tuesday, coinciding with Vijayadashami. However, collections dropped to Rs 5.50 crore on Wednesday before falling further on Thursday. The trend suggests that the film is moving away from the audience boost associated with its opening weekend and festive release window.

Ranabaali collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India on day 7, Thursday, October 22, according to live box office estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. The film was running across 1,915 shows, with its latest daily collection marking a decline from the previous day's earnings. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, October 16. It collected Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, benefiting from its opening weekend.

With its latest earnings, Ranabaali's total India net collection has reached Rs 44.70 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 52.03 crore. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in domestic gross collections within its first week. The next few days will be important in determining whether the film can maintain its pace without the support of festival holidays. Its opening weekend and Dussehra-period performance gave it a strong start, but the drop in collections towards the end of the week points to a tougher road ahead.

The film's performance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be particularly important. The two Telugu-speaking states accounted for the bulk of its early domestic earnings, making audience retention in these markets a key factor in its box office journey. A sustained turnout over the second weekend could help the film recover some momentum, while a continued decline may put pressure on its overall theatrical run.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878, focusing on the Rayalaseema region and the impact of British colonial rule. The story follows a horseman who leads a fierce local resistance against the British.

Combining historical elements with action and drama, the film explores a period of hardship and resistance through its central character. Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. With a runtime of two hours and 58 minutes, the film aims to bring a historical setting to the big screen through an action-driven narrative.