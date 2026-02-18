Rana Daggubati Says He Returned Advances For Signed Films As He No Longer Looked 'Hot Guy'
After health complications post Baahubali 2, Rana Daggubati said he returned film advances as he felt he was no longer the "hot guy".
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, revealing that he returned advances for several films he had signed before his major health crisis because he no longer looked like the "hot guy" filmmakers had cast.
After the success of the blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rana faced serious health problems, including kidney failure and heart-related complications. He took a long break from acting and travelled to the United States for treatment, where he underwent a transplant. During this time, the actor said his only goal was survival, not his career or image.
Speaking on actor Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, Rana reflected on how drastically his appearance changed after the surgery and recovery period. Rhea stated that he was once known as "this hot guy from Hyderabad" who was actively working in Bollywood before the health scare. When asked how he coped with the change, Rana said that staying alive was his first concern.
He said that after about a year of disciplined eating and recovery in the US, he realised he no longer resembled the physically imposing characters he had earlier been cast to play.
"I had a bunch of films I was supposed to do. There was a story of a big-a** wrestler and those kinds of films. So, I don’t look like any of those guys. I was returning advances back and all that was going on," he said.
Rana further said that a moment during his return to India reminded him of his earlier identity as a star. An immigration officer recognised him as King Bhallaladeva, his famous character from Baahubali, which brought back memories of his pre-surgery life.
The actor also recalled meeting his friend, actor Varun Tej, during his recovery. Seeing Varun's strong physique made him realise how different he looked.
"I remember there was this friend of mine who's an actor, Varun Tej. He came to see me at some point. He's a really big guy, too. Halfway through the conversation, that guy was looking more like me than I knew. I was like, 'Why don't I just patch on all these stories to this guy and get it done?' It was strange, not recognising a version of you was confusing. I think if I weren't an actor, I don't know if I would've been able to cope with that," he said.
After recovering, Rana became more selective about his projects. In 2025, he starred in Kaantha alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani, and also co-produced the film. He later appeared in a cameo in Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj.
This year, he made another cameo in Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela. Apart from films, Rana returned to streaming with Season 2 of the Netflix series Rana Naidu. He also hosted The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video in 2024-25 and lent his voice to the anime series Solo Leveling.
