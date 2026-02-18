ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rana Daggubati Says He Returned Advances For Signed Films As He No Longer Looked 'Hot Guy'

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, revealing that he returned advances for several films he had signed before his major health crisis because he no longer looked like the "hot guy" filmmakers had cast.

After the success of the blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rana faced serious health problems, including kidney failure and heart-related complications. He took a long break from acting and travelled to the United States for treatment, where he underwent a transplant. During this time, the actor said his only goal was survival, not his career or image.

Speaking on actor Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, Rana reflected on how drastically his appearance changed after the surgery and recovery period. Rhea stated that he was once known as "this hot guy from Hyderabad" who was actively working in Bollywood before the health scare. When asked how he coped with the change, Rana said that staying alive was his first concern.

He said that after about a year of disciplined eating and recovery in the US, he realised he no longer resembled the physically imposing characters he had earlier been cast to play.

"I had a bunch of films I was supposed to do. There was a story of a big-a** wrestler and those kinds of films. So, I don’t look like any of those guys. I was returning advances back and all that was going on," he said.