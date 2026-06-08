ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramoji Rao Predicted Digital Revolution In 1994, Recalls Ramoji Film City Architect Nitish Roy

Kolkata: Visionary media baron and entrepreneur Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was known for thinking years ahead of his time. On his second death anniversary on June 8, renowned art director Nitish Roy remembered the man behind the iconic Ramoji Film City and shared how Rao had already imagined today's digital world as early as 1994.

Ramoji Rao was much more than a media owner. He built an empire that stretched across newspapers, television, film production, hospitality, food, education, and finance. Through ventures such as Eenadu, ETV Network, Usha Kiran Movies and Ramoji Film City, he left a lasting mark on Indian media and entertainment.

Among the many people who worked closely with him was Nitish Roy, the creative force who spent seven years helping build Ramoji Film City. Looking back, Roy spoke emotionally about the lessons he learned from Rao. "The most important thing I learned from him was methodology," Roy said, adding, "He saw things in a way very few people could. He was extremely meticulous. He wanted every job to be done properly and never encouraged duplication."

Roy recalled that long before the internet became part of everyday life, Rao constantly searched for new ideas and inspirations. According to him, Rao would regularly buy magazines, tear out pages that caught his attention, mark them with red ink, and send them to his team. "Every day, he would send me one or two pages from different magazines," Roy remembered. "He would underline certain lines and say, 'These are the things I'm thinking about. If you want to look at them, look at them. If not, don't.' He never interfered with anyone's creative freedom."

One of Roy's most vivid memories involved Rao's famous red diary. The media entrepreneur reportedly used different ink colours to prioritise work and organise ideas. "He had a red diary and would write with yellow, red, blue, green and black ink. Each colour had a purpose. This was long before computers became common," Roy said.