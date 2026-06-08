Ramoji Rao Predicted Digital Revolution In 1994, Recalls Ramoji Film City Architect Nitish Roy
On Ramoji Rao's second death anniversary, Nitish Roy recalled how the media visionary predicted today's digital era in 1994 and transformed Indian media.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Kolkata: Visionary media baron and entrepreneur Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was known for thinking years ahead of his time. On his second death anniversary on June 8, renowned art director Nitish Roy remembered the man behind the iconic Ramoji Film City and shared how Rao had already imagined today's digital world as early as 1994.
Ramoji Rao was much more than a media owner. He built an empire that stretched across newspapers, television, film production, hospitality, food, education, and finance. Through ventures such as Eenadu, ETV Network, Usha Kiran Movies and Ramoji Film City, he left a lasting mark on Indian media and entertainment.
Among the many people who worked closely with him was Nitish Roy, the creative force who spent seven years helping build Ramoji Film City. Looking back, Roy spoke emotionally about the lessons he learned from Rao. "The most important thing I learned from him was methodology," Roy said, adding, "He saw things in a way very few people could. He was extremely meticulous. He wanted every job to be done properly and never encouraged duplication."
Roy recalled that long before the internet became part of everyday life, Rao constantly searched for new ideas and inspirations. According to him, Rao would regularly buy magazines, tear out pages that caught his attention, mark them with red ink, and send them to his team. "Every day, he would send me one or two pages from different magazines," Roy remembered. "He would underline certain lines and say, 'These are the things I'm thinking about. If you want to look at them, look at them. If not, don't.' He never interfered with anyone's creative freedom."
One of Roy's most vivid memories involved Rao's famous red diary. The media entrepreneur reportedly used different ink colours to prioritise work and organise ideas. "He had a red diary and would write with yellow, red, blue, green and black ink. Each colour had a purpose. This was long before computers became common," Roy said.
But what impressed Roy the most was Rao's extraordinary foresight. Recalling a conversation from 1994, Roy said Rao predicted that film reels would soon disappear and everything would become digital. "One day during lunch, he told me, 'Nitish, film will not exist anymore.' At that time, the film industry was thriving on traditional film stock. But he said that everything would eventually be digitised," Roy revealed.
According to Roy, Rao even instructed his team to begin acquiring small cinema halls with the idea of digitising film distribution in the future. "I mean, he had thought about today's digital world in 1994 itself," Roy said. That same vision, Roy believes, helped Rao create Ramoji Film City despite widespread doubts. Many industry insiders felt a massive film city outside Hyderabad would never succeed. Today, however, the facility is recognised as the world's largest integrated film production complex and remains a major hub for Indian cinema.
"Everyone told me then that a film city would not work there. Today it has become the hub of the Indian film industry," Roy said. "I have shot more than 150 times in Mumbai, but today so much of the work happens at Ramoji Film City."
Born on November 16, 1936, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Ramoji Rao built one of India's most influential media groups. His contributions earned him numerous honours, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2016. Rao passed away on June 8, 2024, at the age of 87 and was cremated with state honours at Ramoji Film City.