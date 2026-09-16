Ramoji Film City's Edge Lies In Transparency, Trust And Efficiency: Ch. Kiron And Ch. Vijayeswari At TIFF
Ramoji Film City, the world's largest studio, offers an entire gamut of film services ranging from production to post-production, on round the clock basis.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Toronto: Trust, transparency, and execution-efficiency are the operating principles at Ramoji Film City as it offers world-class film services to its clients, Chairman Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron said on Tuesday as he offered his insights as a special guest at the Bharat Parv Reception on the sidelines of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in this Canadian city.
Organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India, the event brought together filmmakers, producers, and leading voices from India and Canada’s creative industries.
Acknowledging the scale and facilities at Ramoji Film City, the organizers asked Ch. Kiron what operational and creative advantages this level of infrastructure offer to Canadian and American filmmakers with no prior experience of shooting in India?
"Ramoji Film Studio is a facility that makes sense worldwide because we are a country of 1.4 billion film creators and film consumers. We have the largest production, post-production and an entire gamut of film services, with a lot of trust, transparency, and execution-efficiency in terms of time and effort. We work 24X7," Kiron responded.
Accompanied by Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City and ETV Network Managing Director, K Bapineedu Choudary, Kiron was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Emerging Opportunities in India’s Media & Entertainment Sector’.
The top management of the Ramoji Group was also felicitated on the occasion. During their day’s engagements at the TIFF, Kiron, Vijayeswari, and Bapineedu also met Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture.
The 51st TIFF began on September 10 and will continue till September 20. As one of the world's most prominent public film festivals, this edition features an official selection of 293 titles, high-profile red carpets, and the formal launch of its new dedicated industry market.
India's official presence at the festival is anchored by the Bharat Pavilion within the market section of TIFF. Industry heavyweights, especially Ramoji Film City, joined the delegation to showcase comprehensive production facilities with state-of-the-art infrastructure.
The event also witnessed discussions focused on upcoming milestones like the WAVES Summit 2027, inviting Canadian filmmakers, studios, and distributors to explore co-productions and market partnerships with Indian creators.
Dinesh K Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada, highlighted India’s emergence as a global hub for content creation, innovation and investment, in his address.
He also emphasised that WAVES Summit 2027 will provide an important platform to deepen international collaboration and expand global opportunities in media and entertainment.
The Consulate General of India, Toronto, in association with the @MIB_India and the @nfdcindia, hosted the Bharat Parv Reception on the sidelines of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF), bringing together filmmakers, producers and leading voices from India and… pic.twitter.com/uz9CvzyhNc— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) September 16, 2026
Consul General Mahavir Singhvi highlighted the immense potential of the India-Canada creative partnership, encouraging stakeholders to leverage India’s complete media and entertainment value chain — from storytelling and production to post-production, animation, VFX, gaming, and global distribution.
Based in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City holds a Guinness World Record for being the largest film studio complex in the world, spanning an expansive 2,000 acres.
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