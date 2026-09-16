ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramoji Film City's Edge Lies In Transparency, Trust And Efficiency: Ch. Kiron And Ch. Vijayeswari At TIFF

Toronto: Trust, transparency, and execution-efficiency are the operating principles at Ramoji Film City as it offers world-class film services to its clients, Chairman Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron said on Tuesday as he offered his insights as a special guest at the Bharat Parv Reception on the sidelines of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in this Canadian city.

Organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India, the event brought together filmmakers, producers, and leading voices from India and Canada’s creative industries.

Acknowledging the scale and facilities at Ramoji Film City, the organizers asked Ch. Kiron what operational and creative advantages this level of infrastructure offer to Canadian and American filmmakers with no prior experience of shooting in India?

"Ramoji Film Studio is a facility that makes sense worldwide because we are a country of 1.4 billion film creators and film consumers. We have the largest production, post-production and an entire gamut of film services, with a lot of trust, transparency, and execution-efficiency in terms of time and effort. We work 24X7," Kiron responded.

Ramoji Group CMD Ch.Kiron and Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City, at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto (ETV Bharat)

Accompanied by Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City and ETV Network Managing Director, K Bapineedu Choudary, Kiron was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Emerging Opportunities in India’s Media & Entertainment Sector’.

The top management of the Ramoji Group was also felicitated on the occasion. During their day’s engagements at the TIFF, Kiron, Vijayeswari, and Bapineedu also met Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture.