ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana In Trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Warns Makers, Demands Special Screening Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Before Release

Adipurush faced criticism from several members of the Sanatan community and people associated with traditional Ramlila performances. Some of the objections were related to the way Lanka, Ravana and his army were shown in the film. The Mahasangh has now said that it does not want a similar situation to arise with Ramayana.

The request comes ahead of the film's planned Diwali 2026 release. The organisation has also warned that it could hold protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls if its demand is not considered. According to a press note, Shri Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, has written a formal letter to director Nitesh Tiwari and the production team behind Ramayana. In the letter, he recalled the controversy that surrounded Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was released in 2023.

Hyderabad: Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has issued a warning to the makers of the upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama. The organisation has asked the filmmakers to arrange a special screening of the movie for a delegation of the Mahasangh before its worldwide theatrical release.

The organisation has claimed that it has received information about certain scenes in Ramayana that may hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in India and other parts of the world. It has therefore asked the filmmakers to show the movie to its representatives before the public release. The purpose of the proposed screening, according to the organisation, would be to identify any scenes, dialogues or portrayals that may be considered objectionable. It wants such portions to be reviewed and, if necessary, removed or changed before the film reaches theatres.

Arjun Kumar has also warned that the Mahasangh could join hands with other Hindu organisations to organise protests outside cinema halls in Delhi and other states if the filmmakers do not agree to the screening request. The warning has added another layer of attention around Ramayana, one of the most ambitious Indian films currently in production.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie features a large star cast and is being made on a major scale. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi is set to portray Sita. Yash plays Ravana and Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman. Arun Govil, who is widely known for playing Rama in the popular television series Ramayan, will reportedly be seen as King Dasharatha. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha.

The film's trailer has already given audiences a glimpse of its visual world. The trailer features Rama and Sita's wedding, Rama's exile, Sita's abduction and the events leading to the battle between Rama and Ravana. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to release during Diwali 2027.