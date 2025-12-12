ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sholay Re-release: Ramesh Sippy Reveals How He Convinced Dharmendra To Play Veeru: 'You Won't Get Hema Malini If You Play Thakur'

“Yes, I was upset. I was not creatively satisfied with the change, but then the alternate climax that we shot then was not all that bad. And now everybody gets the opportunity to see it with the original climax. Even without the original ending, people have loved the film anyway, both versions will always be there,” he says, recalling having to call actor Sanjeev Kumar back from a film festival in Russia to film the alternate ending, which involved the police arriving just in time to arrest Gabbar. Sippy has mentioned that the censored ending was a typical one seen in many films at the time, which is partly why he disliked it. The original, director's cut ending, where Thakur gets his full vengeance, was eventually restored for a 4K version of the film that has been screened at film festivals and is now getting a wider re-release for its 50th anniversary.

However, Sippy said he was not at all happy about having to change the ending of his iconic film due to censorship issues during the Emergency period in India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at the time objected to the original climax, where the ex-police officer Thakur Baldev Singh kills the villain Gabbar Singh with his spiked shoes in an act of vengeance. The CBFC insisted that a police officer should not be shown taking the law into his own hands and engaging in vigilantism. Faced with the imminent release of the film and the strict powers of the censor board during the Emergency (1975-1977), Sippy was forced to comply and reshoot the ending at the last minute.

“I would love to see the audience's response now, 50 years later. When I was in Toronto a few months back at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), I saw the film with a fully packed audience, and they were reacting exactly the same way they would have 50 years ago! I was quite fascinated by that,” he says.

Ramesh Sippy would have never imagined that his third directorial – Sholay -- after Andaz and Seeta Aur Geeta would still be discussed 50 years later, calling its reception overwhelming and deeply moving. “It is a testament to its enduring love across generations; we had no idea it would become such a phenomenon, running for years and still captivating audiences 50 years later, with special screenings and tributes," says the acclaimed director as the film returns to theatres as Sholay: The Final Cut, a fully restored 4K version of the 1975 blockbuster action-adventure film featuring the movie's original climax along with two previously deleted scenes.

Acclaimed director Ramesh Sippy: “Yes, I was upset with the change but even without the original ending people have loved the film ... both versions will always be there”

Sholay, written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim and Javed, who Sippy says had a “wonderful” association with in about half a dozen films, had a lasting impact on people from many generations due to its compelling characters, memorable dialogues, and groundbreaking cinematic style. The film set a benchmark for the Bollywood "masala" genre, blending action, drama, romance, and comedy. While many of Sippy’s subsequent films were successful and well-regarded, none managed to replicate the sheer cultural impact and enduring legacy of Sholay.

The film's status as an all-time classic arguably overshadowed the rest of his impressive career, which included hits like Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), and Saagar (1985). Following the monumental success of Sholay, did Sippy face the significant challenge of meeting the incredibly high expectations set by his own benchmark film? “Yes, expectations from people rose, but I don’t think about a film from the point of view of success or not, and I never felt weighed down by Sholay’s massive success. I make a film because I like the territory. With every film I like to explore a new territory. That is what I did in my subsequent films. Therefore, I have never made another film on the lines of Sholay because I didn’t want to do it again. Shaan was a totally different setting and so was Shakti, Saagar and even the earlier releases like Seeta Aur Geeta and Andaz... all were very different subjects. I was able to change genres and deliver,” he says.

Everyone wanted to play Thakur or Gabbar in Sholay: Ramesh Sippy (Sippy Films)

Sippy achieved the casting coup in Sholay by taking bold, unconventional choices like casting a then-struggling Amitabh Bachchan and a relatively unknown Amjad Khan as the terrifying Gabbar Singh, relying on his conviction in their potential, the strong script by Salim-Javed, and meticulous preparation. He also utilised Dharmendra's star power cleverly, insisting Hema Malini wouldn't be available if he played Sanjeev Kumar’s Thakur, and got brilliant performances by nurturing new talent and allowing creative freedom. When you ask Sippy if it was easy putting the cast together, as the actors, perhaps, were not in the A-bracket at that time, Sippy shoots back, saying, “What do you mean, they were the biggest stars... By the time I started shooting, even Mr Bachchan who was earlier going through a low phase, had releases and huge hits like Zanjeer and Deewar, both these films released before Sholay’s release. So, all of them were very much there. Dharam-ji and Hema-ji were at their peak... casting went off very well.”

Ramesh Sippy roped in relatively unknown Amjad Khan as the terrifying Gabbar Singh (Sippy Films)

Sippy furthers, “It was a damn good script and when it was narrated each actor felt, ‘Oh, that is a great role; oh, that one is also a great role... Dharam-ji said, 'The story is of Sanjeev Kumar, and the most colourful role is that of Gabbar, so why can’t I play Gabbar for a change? I have played hero in so many films, maybe I should play a villain.' I told Dharam-ji that you are most welcome to play Sanjeev Kumar, the Thakur’s role, the story will revolve around you but then you won’t get Hema Malini (laughs heartily). Everyone who heard the script felt the same thing that I should play Gabbar or Sanjeev Kumar’s role but each one of them finally were convinced and accepted their roles.”

Dharam-ji said, 'The story is of Sanjeev Kumar, and the most colourful role is that of Gabbar: Ramesh Sippy (Sippy Films)

“I told Dharam-ji that you are most welcome to play Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar’s role) the story will revolve around you but then you won’t get Hema Malini”

Sippy was just 29 when he started shooting Sholay. When asked where he drew inspiration from to have such an illustrious career, Sippy, besides giving credit to his father’s (G P Sippy’s) legacy, mentions the unique genius of Raj Kapoor whose films, he says, taught him a lot about filmmaking. “But I didn’t want to become another Raj Kapoor,” he says, highlighting his desire to forge his own path as a director rather than emulate the iconic actor-director.

“I loved the masters of cinema both in the West and in India. I liked all the genres. Whether it was Dr. Zhivago or Gone with the Wind... all these films fascinated me, and here I was in awe of Mughal-E Azam, Mother India, Gunga Jumna, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai... many of Sunil Dutt’s films, Dharam-ji’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh, then, of course Raj Kapoor’s masterpieces like Aag, Awara, Boot Polish, Sangam, Prem Rog...”

Sholay set a benchmark for the Bollywood "masala" genre (Sippy Films)

Sippy has often said that he has no intention of remaking or creating a sequel to his iconic film Sholay. He has consistently stated his belief that some classics should be left untouched. Hence, when Ram Gopal Varma had approached him for the remake, Sippy was not keen on the idea, and he has publicly stated that he had "very politely suggested to him not to." The remake, titled Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, was universally rejected and failed at the box office. Sippy has generally remained mum on Varma's specific version but has implied that remaking such an iconic film is "imprudent."