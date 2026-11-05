ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana X Review: Does The Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Do Justice To The Timeless Epic?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has finally released worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. With expectations running high around the ambitious adaptation, the film has already started receiving reactions on social media.

Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the makers have managed to impress several viewers with its grand visuals, performances and emotional storytelling.

Film critic Ramesh Bala called it an 'absolute cinema' experience, he praised its breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling and powerful performances by the lead cast. He went on to describe the film as a 'once-in-a-generation theatrical experience', suggesting that it could become a major milestone for Indian cinema.

Another X user highlighted the challenge of adapting an epic as widely known and cherished as the Ramayana. Praising director Nitesh Tiwari for handling the responsibility with conviction, the reviewer said the film successfully balances grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The performances also received appreciation, with Ranbir Kapoor being praised for bringing sincerity and dignity to Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita was described as graceful. Yash, meanwhile, was applauded for his commanding screen presence and intensity as Ravana.

The film's technical aspects have also become a talking point among movie-goers. Several social media users have praised its computer-generated imagery (CGI) and large-scale action sequences. A netizen particularly appreciated the Tamil lip-sync, noting that the makers had managed to get it right with the help of AI. The same reviewer also emphasised that the film deserved to be experienced on the big screen, adding that the 3D presentation worked well.

Another early reaction described the film as a massive cinematic spectacle, praising the collaboration between music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Their background score has received particular appreciation for adding emotional depth and intensity to the action sequences.