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Ramayana X Review: Does The Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Do Justice To The Timeless Epic?

Netizens praise Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's performances, grand visuals and emotional storytelling, while some viewers flag minor shortcomings in Ramayana.

Ramayana Part One X Review
Ramayana Part One X Review (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has finally released worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. With expectations running high around the ambitious adaptation, the film has already started receiving reactions on social media.

Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the makers have managed to impress several viewers with its grand visuals, performances and emotional storytelling.

Film critic Ramesh Bala called it an 'absolute cinema' experience, he praised its breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling and powerful performances by the lead cast. He went on to describe the film as a 'once-in-a-generation theatrical experience', suggesting that it could become a major milestone for Indian cinema.

Another X user highlighted the challenge of adapting an epic as widely known and cherished as the Ramayana. Praising director Nitesh Tiwari for handling the responsibility with conviction, the reviewer said the film successfully balances grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The performances also received appreciation, with Ranbir Kapoor being praised for bringing sincerity and dignity to Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita was described as graceful. Yash, meanwhile, was applauded for his commanding screen presence and intensity as Ravana.

The film's technical aspects have also become a talking point among movie-goers. Several social media users have praised its computer-generated imagery (CGI) and large-scale action sequences. A netizen particularly appreciated the Tamil lip-sync, noting that the makers had managed to get it right with the help of AI. The same reviewer also emphasised that the film deserved to be experienced on the big screen, adding that the 3D presentation worked well.

Another early reaction described the film as a massive cinematic spectacle, praising the collaboration between music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Their background score has received particular appreciation for adding emotional depth and intensity to the action sequences.

However, the initial reactions have not been entirely without criticism. One reviewer pointed out that the opening portions felt rough and reminded them of films such as Gods of Egypt and The Great Wall. The same review mentioned a few inconsistent performances but added that the film improves considerably as the narrative progresses, delivering some impressive action sequences.

The music has also received mixed feedback. While the background score has been widely appreciated, one reviewer felt that the songs could have been better. Some action sequences were also described as slightly lengthy, although they did not significantly affect the overall viewing experience. Beyond the lead cast, Ravi Dubey's performance as Lakshmana and Rakul Preet Singh's portrayal of Shurpanakha have also received positive mentions.

More About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the visual effects have been handled by DNEG. The cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Arun Govil, Shobhana, and Vivek Oberoi are among the other prominent members of the ensemble cast.

The film received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release. With a runtime of 195 minutes, the first instalment runs for three hours and 15 minutes. The second part of the epic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Read More

  1. Ramayana Part 1: Five Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash' Film
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Spent Over A Year Learning Archery To Get Lord Rama's Role Right Before Ramayana Shoot
  3. From Sita To IPS Officer, Sai Pallavi Explores Two Contrasting Worlds This November

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RAMAYANA X REVIEW
RAMAYANA PART ONE
RANBIR KAPOOR
YASH
RAMAYANA TWITTER REVIEW

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