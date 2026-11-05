Ramayana X Review: Does The Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Do Justice To The Timeless Epic?
Netizens praise Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's performances, grand visuals and emotional storytelling, while some viewers flag minor shortcomings in Ramayana.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has finally released worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. With expectations running high around the ambitious adaptation, the film has already started receiving reactions on social media.
Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the makers have managed to impress several viewers with its grand visuals, performances and emotional storytelling.
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
Film critic Ramesh Bala called it an 'absolute cinema' experience, he praised its breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling and powerful performances by the lead cast. He went on to describe the film as a 'once-in-a-generation theatrical experience', suggesting that it could become a major milestone for Indian cinema.
#Ramayana Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥 A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥 Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥 A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑 THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥 #Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2026
Another X user highlighted the challenge of adapting an epic as widely known and cherished as the Ramayana. Praising director Nitesh Tiwari for handling the responsibility with conviction, the reviewer said the film successfully balances grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The performances also received appreciation, with Ranbir Kapoor being praised for bringing sincerity and dignity to Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita was described as graceful. Yash, meanwhile, was applauded for his commanding screen presence and intensity as Ravana.
#RAMAYANA PART ONE Review: Not Just the Finest Cinematic Adaptation of the Epic, But an Extraordinary Experience! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5 Stars) Adapting the Ramayana is one of the biggest challenges any filmmaker can take on. There are countless expectations, interpretations, opinions and sentiments attached to this story. Glad to note director Nitesh Tiwari handles the responsibility with remarkable conviction. He delivers a film that does justice to the story and gives us something we can genuinely be proud of. RAMAYANA has grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The action sequences are slick, the world-building is impressive and the film has several moments that truly hit home. And I am already genuinely excited about Part Two now, which promises even more drama, conflict and epic battles (as many of us already know) Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is excellent. He brings sincerity and conviction to the character and does complete justice to the role. Those who had doubts about his casting should definitely watch his performance. Sai Pallavi is exceptional as Maa Sita. There is a certain grace and divinity in her presence that makes her stand out. Yash as Ravana is terrific. His screen presence is commanding and he brings tremendous intensity to the character. Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha is a welcome addition and delivers a good supporting performance. Overall, the cast does justice to the characters they portray. I wasn’t really impressed with the songs, but the background score is outstanding. Especially during the emotional and action sequences, the music elevates the cinematic experience considerably. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have done a phenomenal job. On the flip side, some action sequences may seem lengthy but they don not at all mar the experience. Full marks to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for backing a project of this scale and ambition. Their conviction in the subject, the vision to bring together an international team and the sheer effort invested in realising this world deserve appreciation. Their belief in the project has clearly translated onto the screen. On the whole, RAMAYANA PART ONE is grand, emotional, engaging and visually spectacular. More importantly, it is a film that makes you feel proud of the scale of Indian cinema. A promising beginning to an epic that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. DON’T MISS IT IN CINEMAS! #RamayanaReview— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 4, 2026
The film's technical aspects have also become a talking point among movie-goers. Several social media users have praised its computer-generated imagery (CGI) and large-scale action sequences. A netizen particularly appreciated the Tamil lip-sync, noting that the makers had managed to get it right with the help of AI. The same reviewer also emphasised that the film deserved to be experienced on the big screen, adding that the 3D presentation worked well.
#RamayanaMovie was a surprise.. Particularly with the help of ai, they have nailed the Tamil lip sync perfectly.. Top production values and cg saves the movie which has a story we all know by heart.. Worth a big screen experience.. 3d was good too.. Full review in channel tomo #kakistalkies— Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) November 4, 2026
Another early reaction described the film as a massive cinematic spectacle, praising the collaboration between music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Their background score has received particular appreciation for adding emotional depth and intensity to the action sequences.
Don’t mind the silly poster and negative early reaction.. #RamayanaMovie IS GREAT!! I was prepared to watch the dubbed version but thankfully they announced a few hours before the screening that they would be screening the original Hindi version instead (which is also longer!). I was incorrectly told there would be an intermission so I drank all my coke in the first hour and spent the entire second half wishing I didn’t. Back to the film… Wow! Bombastic, immense. Makes a Cecil B DeMille film look like an indie. Zimmer and A R Rahman are GOING FOR IT! A few spotty acting here and there and the opening is rough and reminded me of both Gods of Egypt and The Great Wall. Worry not. It gets much better than that when it embraces the drama and delivers some fantastic action scenes— Saulo Ferreira 🔜 GODZILLA MINUS ZERO!!! (@saulocferreira) November 3, 2026
However, the initial reactions have not been entirely without criticism. One reviewer pointed out that the opening portions felt rough and reminded them of films such as Gods of Egypt and The Great Wall. The same review mentioned a few inconsistent performances but added that the film improves considerably as the narrative progresses, delivering some impressive action sequences.
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
The music has also received mixed feedback. While the background score has been widely appreciated, one reviewer felt that the songs could have been better. Some action sequences were also described as slightly lengthy, although they did not significantly affect the overall viewing experience. Beyond the lead cast, Ravi Dubey's performance as Lakshmana and Rakul Preet Singh's portrayal of Shurpanakha have also received positive mentions.
Experience Ramayana on the big screen from tomorrow! Book your tickets now. 🏹 Watch Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from tomorrow, across all premium formats. https://t.co/FYlODw23ff— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 4, 2026
More About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the visual effects have been handled by DNEG. The cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Arun Govil, Shobhana, and Vivek Oberoi are among the other prominent members of the ensemble cast.
The film received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release. With a runtime of 195 minutes, the first instalment runs for three hours and 15 minutes. The second part of the epic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027.