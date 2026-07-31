ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Who Is Kumbhakarna? Meet Faisal Malik, Panchayat Star Playing Ravana's Mighty Brother In Nitesh Tiwari Directorial

Faisal Malik has steadily built a strong career in films and web series. Although he appeared briefly in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 in 2012, it was his heartfelt performance as Prahlad Pandey in Panchayat that made him a household name. His emotional performance, especially in the later seasons, won widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences.

According to media reports, Faisal has already completed the first schedule of shooting for Ramayana. His introductory scenes were filmed alongside Yash, who plays Ravana, at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai. The sequences reportedly rely heavily on CGI and advanced visual effects, with visuals said to be on the scale of international fantasy films like Avatar. Given Kumbhakarna's gigantic appearance in mythology, the makers are expected to use cutting-edge VFX to bring the character to life.

The answer is Faisal Malik, the actor best known for playing Prahlad Pandey in the hit web series Panchayat. The casting has surprised many, especially because earlier rumours had linked Bobby Deol to the role. However, those reports were later denied, and Faisal Malik has officially stepped into the part.

Hyderabad: The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has sparked massive excitement among movie lovers. While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita have become major talking points, another character has quietly grabbed everyone's attention, which is Kumbhakarna, Ravana's giant younger brother. As curiosity around the iconic warrior grows, many fans are also asking another question: Who is the actor playing Kumbhakarna?

Apart from Panchayat, Faisal has appeared in projects such as Black Widows, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Swipe Crime, Fraud Saiyaan, Ariyippu, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Pad Gaye Pange, Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, Maa and Thamma. He has also worked behind the camera as an assistant director, line producer and producer before becoming a recognised actor.

His performance in Panchayat also earned him the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2023, along with nominations at other OTT awards.

Who is Kumbhakarna in the Epic Ramayana?

Kumbhakarna is one of the most powerful and memorable characters in the Ramayana. He is the younger brother of Ravana and the brother of Vibhishana and Shurpanakha. Born to sage Vishrava and Kaikesi, Kumbhakarna was known for his unmatched physical strength and enormous size.

His story is also famous because of a unique boon that turned into a curse. After performing intense penance to please Lord Brahma, he intended to ask for Indrasana, the throne of Indra. However, due to divine intervention, he mistakenly asked for Nidrasana, which caused him to sleep for six months at a stretch and remain awake for only a single day before returning to deep sleep.

During the battle in Lanka, Ravana had Kumbhakarna awakened to fight Lord Rama's army. Mythological accounts describe the enormous effort needed to wake him from his deep sleep. Despite believing that Ravana had made a mistake by abducting Sita, Kumbhakarna chose to stand beside his brother out of loyalty and duty. He fought fearlessly on the battlefield before eventually being defeated by Lord Rama.

A crucial role in Nitesh Tiwari's epic

Kumbhakarna's appearance is expected to be one of the biggest visual spectacles in Ramayana. Since the character combines immense physical power with emotional depth, fans are eager to see how Faisal Malik brings him to life on the big screen.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, among several others. The first installment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.