ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Trailer: Yash Impresses, Ranbir Gets Mixed Reactions But Fans Await Sunny Deol's Look As Hanuman

Among all the actors, Yash has emerged as the clear fan favourite. His intense screen presence as Ravana has received widespread appreciation online. One X user wrote, "What a Magnificent, Extraordinary and Mindblowing Trailer! For me, Yash stole the show. He is the perfect casting for Ravana."

The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It also gives glimpses of Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. From Ram's exile and Surpanakha's episode to Sita Haran, the trailer covers several key moments from the epic while keeping the focus on the emotional conflict between Ayodhya and Lanka.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana: Part One is finally out, and it has become one of the biggest talking points on social media. Released during the brahma muhurat on July 30 in five languages, the four-minute trailer offers the first detailed look at Nitesh Tiwari's grand retelling of the epic. While many viewers praised its scale, music and performances, others felt it did not fully live up to the massive expectations created around the film.

Another viewer praised the actor by saying, "Performance-wise, Yash is phenomenal and in beast mode. Ranbir Kapoor is okay and Sai Pallavi is beautiful. Overall, it's a good trailer." One fan wrote, "Bro what a trailer! Got full goosebumps watching it. CGI and VFX are top notch. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were fantastic."

Ranbir Kapoor, however, received mixed reactions. While many felt he looked convincing in action scenes, some viewers were not completely sold on his portrayal of Lord Ram. One social media user wrote, "I simply couldn't feel Shri Ram in Ranbir Kapoor. Though I will wait for the entire film before judging his performance." Others defended the actor with X posts that highlighted his dialogue delivery and action scenes.

Sai Pallavi's performance also sparked debate. While many appreciated her graceful screen presence, a section of viewers felt she was miscast. One post read, "Sai Pallavi is the biggest miscast in the film." However, several fans disagreed and dubbed her screen presence simple, elegant and fitting for the role.

Interestingly, one name kept appearing throughout the online discussion despite not featuring in the trailer. Fans were quick to notice that the makers did not reveal Sunny Deol's much-awaited appearance as Lord Hanuman. One user wrote, "Only missing Sunny Deol as Hanuman ji." Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "The trailer is fabulous, but there was no glimpse of Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Hopefully the makers are saving the surprise for the film."

The makers appear to have deliberately held back Hanuman's reveal, possibly to preserve one of the film's biggest moments for the theatrical release or the second installment. And that strategy has only increased curiosity among audiences. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is set to release worldwide this Diwali.