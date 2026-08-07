Ramayana Trailer Sets Indian Cinema Record With 1 Billion Views In 5 Days; Namit Malhotra Reacts
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash' Ramayana trailer has crossed 1 billion views across platforms and languages, setting a major record ahead of its Diwali release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited Ramayana has created a huge buzz even before reaching theatres. The trailer of the mythological epic has crossed 1 billion (100 crore) views across platforms and languages within just five days of its release. The achievement has added to the excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's two-part film. With a massive cast, a large-scale visual presentation and music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, Ramayana is already being seen as one of the biggest Indian films in recent years.
Trailer crosses 100 crore views
The Ramayana trailer was released online last week and quickly started attracting attention. The film's trailer versions have been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English. According to reports, the combined views across social media platforms, YouTube and different language versions have now crossed the 1 billion mark. This makes it one of the biggest trailer milestones achieved by an Indian film. The English trailer has also helped the makers present the film to audiences outside India.
Namit Malhotra reacts to the response
Producer Namit Malhotra has expressed his happiness over the response. He said the trailer crossed more than a billion views in five days and called it a proud moment for India. Malhotra also said that the makers are receiving love from audiences across the world. He explained that their aim is to take Ramayana to a global audience and make it a universal film. The producer added that the story belongs to everyone and said the response has given the team satisfaction that they are moving in the right direction.
The trailer has impressed viewers
The trailer has received a strong response for its visual scale and presentation. The grand sets, detailed costumes, character designs and large-scale VFX have become major talking points among viewers. The trailer begins by introducing Yash as Ravana before moving towards the story of Lord Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The music is another major attraction, with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer collaborating with Indian music legend A.R. Rahman.
A massive release is being planned
The excitement around Ramayana is not limited to online views. The makers are also planning an unusually large theatrical release. Sony Pictures is associated with the international distribution of the film, with reports suggesting that Ramayana: Part 1 is being planned for a release across around 50,000 screens outside India. Another 9,000 screens are reportedly being targeted in India. If these numbers are achieved, the film would have one of the widest global releases for an Indian movie.
Who stars in Ramayana?
Ramayana has an ensemble cast. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Veteran actors Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Shobana and Nitish Bharadwaj are also part of the cast. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being made as a two-part saga.
When will Ramayana release?
Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali season. The second part is expected to release during Diwali 2027. With the trailer already crossing 100 crore views, the film has managed to create tremendous curiosity months before its theatrical release.