ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Trailer Sets Indian Cinema Record With 1 Billion Views In 5 Days; Namit Malhotra Reacts

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited Ramayana has created a huge buzz even before reaching theatres. The trailer of the mythological epic has crossed 1 billion (100 crore) views across platforms and languages within just five days of its release. The achievement has added to the excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's two-part film. With a massive cast, a large-scale visual presentation and music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, Ramayana is already being seen as one of the biggest Indian films in recent years.

Trailer crosses 100 crore views

The Ramayana trailer was released online last week and quickly started attracting attention. The film's trailer versions have been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English. According to reports, the combined views across social media platforms, YouTube and different language versions have now crossed the 1 billion mark. This makes it one of the biggest trailer milestones achieved by an Indian film. The English trailer has also helped the makers present the film to audiences outside India.

Namit Malhotra Reacts To Massive Response To Ramayana Trailer (Video source: ANI)

Namit Malhotra reacts to the response

Producer Namit Malhotra has expressed his happiness over the response. He said the trailer crossed more than a billion views in five days and called it a proud moment for India. Malhotra also said that the makers are receiving love from audiences across the world. He explained that their aim is to take Ramayana to a global audience and make it a universal film. The producer added that the story belongs to everyone and said the response has given the team satisfaction that they are moving in the right direction.