ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Trailer Postponed: Makers Promise Bigger Global Launch Of Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer

Producer Namit Malhotra announced that Sony Pictures Entertainment has joined the project as the film's international distributor. According to him, the partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of Ramayana and has prompted the team to rethink its trailer launch strategy. Sharing the update, Malhotra said that the film's trailer will now be launched globally at a later date.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will not be released as planned on July 24. The makers have officially postponed the launch, saying the decision comes after a major international development for the film.

Calling it "a very special moment" for the project, Malhotra said the partnership would allow the film to be presented internationally on the scale of a major Hollywood release. He added that the collaboration would introduce global audiences to India's rich culture and timeless stories while giving Indians another reason to celebrate their heritage.

The producer also thanked fans for their continued support throughout the film's journey. In his statement, he expressed gratitude to everyone who believed in the project and also gave a special message to the youth of the country, saying they represent the future and should be encouraged to protect and preserve it.

The announcement came on the same day the Ramayana team made a grand appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra participated in a special panel, where they spoke about the scale of the ambitious project and the vision behind adapting one of India's most celebrated epics for the big screen.

The appearance generated excitement among fans, many of whom were expecting the trailer to be unveiled as previously announced. While the delay may disappoint eager viewers, the makers have indicated that the wait is part of a bigger global rollout plan. The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Adding to the film's anticipation is its music, composed by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer along with AR Rahman.