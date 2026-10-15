ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Trailer 2: Improved VFX And Grand Action Scenes Raise Excitement For Yash's Ravana Vs Ranbir Kapoor's Ram

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have released the second trailer (English) of the upcoming epic on Thursday, October 15. The new trailer offers another look at the battle between good and evil. It features Yash as Ravana, who is described as a force of “fire and fury”, and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, whose calm yet powerful presence sets him apart. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5.

The second trailer was unveiled in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 15. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra attended the launch event. Compared with the first trailer, the new version features improved visual effects (VFX), costumes and grand action scenes.

The new trailer introduces Ravana as a powerful ruler who uses his strength to make even the gods bow before him. Born from “fire and fury”, Yash’s character appears fierce and determined to establish his control over the world.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram, on the other hand, represents peace, courage and the fight against evil. The trailer shows how Ram’s arrival changes the course of the story as he prepares to stand against Ravana.

The video also offers a glimpse of Ram and Sita’s relationship. The Pushpaka Vimana, Ravana’s flying chariot, and Jatayu, the brave bird who fights Ravana, also appear briefly.

The large sets, detailed costumes and visual effects add to the scale of the film. The trailer focuses on the clash between Ram and Ravana while giving audiences a glimpse of the emotional moments that form an important part of the epic.