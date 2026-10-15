Ramayana Trailer 2: Improved VFX And Grand Action Scenes Raise Excitement For Yash's Ravana Vs Ranbir Kapoor's Ram
The second trailer of Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend showcases Yash's fierce Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram and the epic battle between good and evil.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have released the second trailer (English) of the upcoming epic on Thursday, October 15. The new trailer offers another look at the battle between good and evil. It features Yash as Ravana, who is described as a force of “fire and fury”, and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, whose calm yet powerful presence sets him apart. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5.
The second trailer was unveiled in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 15. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra attended the launch event. Compared with the first trailer, the new version features improved visual effects (VFX), costumes and grand action scenes.
The new trailer introduces Ravana as a powerful ruler who uses his strength to make even the gods bow before him. Born from “fire and fury”, Yash’s character appears fierce and determined to establish his control over the world.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram, on the other hand, represents peace, courage and the fight against evil. The trailer shows how Ram’s arrival changes the course of the story as he prepares to stand against Ravana.
The video also offers a glimpse of Ram and Sita’s relationship. The Pushpaka Vimana, Ravana’s flying chariot, and Jatayu, the brave bird who fights Ravana, also appear briefly.
The large sets, detailed costumes and visual effects add to the scale of the film. The trailer focuses on the clash between Ram and Ravana while giving audiences a glimpse of the emotional moments that form an important part of the epic.
Earlier, Sony Pictures released a promotional video showing Ravana attacking Indra’s elephant, Airavata. In the clip, Ravana declares, "Every head will bow before me." Ram responds with a warning about the danger ahead, saying, "If I do not stop this, the world will be destroyed. This is only the beginning."
About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey takes on the role of Lakshman. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.
The film is being made by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working together on the film’s music.
The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.