ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight ( Photo: Team Ramayana )

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming mythological film, Ramayana: Part One, have finally unveiled its trailer today, July 30. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the Indian epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the trailer promises grand visuals, powerful performances and a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Here are 10 stunning moments from the trailer that have caught everyone’s attention.

Rama and Lakshmana prepare for battle

Rama and Lakshmana prepare for battle (Photo: Team Ramayana)

One of the intense moments from the trailer features Lord Rama and Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) standing ready with their bows in a dense forest. The scene highlights the brothers’ courage and gives a glimpse of the action that lies ahead.

Sai Pallavi’s graceful first look as Sita

Sai Pallavi’s graceful first look as Sita (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Sai Pallavi makes a serene first impression as Sita. Dressed in traditional attire, she brings warmth and simplicity to one of the most revered characters from the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor stuns as the prince of Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor stuns as the prince of Ayodhya (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Another impressive frame shows Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in the royal palace. His regal attire and calm expression reflect the dignity and responsibility of Ayodhya’s beloved prince.

Rama and Sita’s wedding

Rama and Sita’s wedding (Photo: Team Ramayana)

One of the trailer’s most beautiful moments is the wedding of Rama and Sita. The traditional rituals, elaborate costumes and festive atmosphere make this sequence visually captivating.