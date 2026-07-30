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Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight

The Ramayana: Part One trailer offers breathtaking visuals, iconic characters and unforgettable moments, making every frame a visual spectacle fans won't want to miss.

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight (Photo: Team Ramayana)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming mythological film, Ramayana: Part One, have finally unveiled its trailer today, July 30. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the Indian epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the trailer promises grand visuals, powerful performances and a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Here are 10 stunning moments from the trailer that have caught everyone’s attention.

Rama and Lakshmana prepare for battle

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Rama and Lakshmana prepare for battle (Photo: Team Ramayana)

One of the intense moments from the trailer features Lord Rama and Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) standing ready with their bows in a dense forest. The scene highlights the brothers’ courage and gives a glimpse of the action that lies ahead.

Sai Pallavi’s graceful first look as Sita

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Sai Pallavi’s graceful first look as Sita (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Sai Pallavi makes a serene first impression as Sita. Dressed in traditional attire, she brings warmth and simplicity to one of the most revered characters from the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor stuns as the prince of Ayodhya

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Ranbir Kapoor stuns as the prince of Ayodhya (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Another impressive frame shows Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in the royal palace. His regal attire and calm expression reflect the dignity and responsibility of Ayodhya’s beloved prince.

Rama and Sita’s wedding

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Rama and Sita’s wedding (Photo: Team Ramayana)

One of the trailer’s most beautiful moments is the wedding of Rama and Sita. The traditional rituals, elaborate costumes and festive atmosphere make this sequence visually captivating.

Ranbir Kapoor’s royal look stands out

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Ranbir Kapoor’s royal look stands out (Photo: Team Ramayana)

The trailer also offers a closer look at Rama in royal attire. From the detailed crown to the jewellery and costume, every element adds to the grandeur of the character.

Yash makes a powerful entry as Ravana

Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
Yash makes a powerful entry as Ravana (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Yash commands attention the moment he appears as Ravana. His towering presence, elaborate armour and confident body language establish him as the film’s formidable antagonist.

Ravana’s throne room reflects the scale of Lanka

Ravana’s throne room reflects the scale of Lanka
Ravana’s throne room reflects the scale of Lanka (Photo: Team Ramayana)

The trailer showcases the magnificence of Lanka through Ravana’s palace. Massive sets, intricate architecture and rich detailing make every frame look spectacular.

Another fierce glimpse of Ravana

Another fierce glimpse of Ravana
Another fierce glimpse of Ravana (Photo: Team Ramayana)

In another striking shot, Ravana walks confidently through his kingdom. His commanding screen presence hints at the powerful battle between good and evil that forms the heart of the story.

Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha
Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha (Photo: Team Ramayana)

The trailer also introduces Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Her elegant yet mysterious appearance adds another important character to the world of Ramayana.

Ravana on his throne leaves a lasting impression

Ravana on his throne leaves a lasting impression
Ravana on his throne leaves a lasting impression (Photo: Team Ramayana)

The trailer also features a majestic image of Ravana seated on his grand throne. The shot perfectly captures the character’s pride, power and authority.

About Ramayana: Part One

Produced by Namit Malhotra through his production house Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is made on a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore. Part One focuses on the early life, marriage, and exile of Rama. Born as a divine human avatar to protect the world, Rama wins the hand of Sita in a test of strength, but royal family drama forces him into a 14-year forest exile alongside his wife and brother Lakshmana.

While living in the wilderness, the powerful demon king Ravana uses a deceptive golden deer to lure Rama away and abduct Sita, taking her captive to his kingdom of Lanka. The first film ends on a cliffhanger, where Rama vows to protect mankind, forms a powerful alliance with Hanuman (Sunny Deol), and prepares for the ultimate war of good over evil to bring his wife back home.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026.

READ MORE

  1. Who Is Shrutakirti In Ramayana? Assamese Actor Surabhi Das Reveals Playing Sita's Sister In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
  2. 'No Right Actor To Play Lord Rama': Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over His Casting In Ramayana
  3. Ramayana Made On Rs 4000 Crore: Here's A List Of 5 Other Big-Budget Films In India

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