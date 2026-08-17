ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana, Toxic, King: 2026 Could Be A Record Year With Big Releases Set For Second Half

Hyderabad: The Indian box office has had a strong start to 2026, and the numbers suggest that the theatrical business could be heading towards its biggest year yet after the pandemic. According to Ormax Report, films released in the first six months of the year collected Rs 6,398 crore at the domestic box office. This is the highest-grossing first half of any year since the pandemic and is nearly Rs 650 crore ahead of the same period in 2025.

More importantly, the growth has not come only from higher ticket prices. Footfalls also increased by 5 percent year-on-year, rising from 36.2 crore in the first half of 2025 to 37.8 crore in the same period this year. That change is important for an industry that had seen footfalls decline or remain largely stagnant for three years. The big question now is whether the second half of 2026 can maintain this momentum and push the annual box office into uncharted territory.

2026 Starts On A Stronger Note

The first half of 2026 has given the theatrical business several reasons to be optimistic. Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the biggest contributor to the box office during the period, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the total India box office collections. Border 2 also added to the strong performance of Hindi cinema. Overall, six films crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the first half of 2026, compared with four during the same period last year. At the same time, the number of films crossing Rs 100 crore fell from 17 to 13.

This points to an interesting change in the market. While the overall box office has grown, a larger share of the money is being concentrated among a smaller group of successful films. The top 15 films accounted for 58 pc of the total box office in the first half of 2026, compared with 49 pc in the same period in 2025. So, the recovery is real, but it is not evenly spread across every release.

Hindi Cinema Gains Ground

The language-wise numbers also show a change in audience preferences. Hindi cinema's share of the Indian box office increased from 39 pc in the first half of 2025 to 44 pc in the first half of 2026. Hindi and Marathi films were also among the key drivers of the rise in footfalls. Tamil cinema, meanwhile, saw its share fall from 17 pc to 12 pc. Telugu cinema continued to remain an important part of the top-performing films, with four Telugu releases featuring among the top 15 films of the first half.

Marathi cinema also recorded its highest post-pandemic share, reaching 4 pc. These numbers show that the Indian theatrical market is becoming increasingly competitive. Audiences are moving across languages when a film offers enough reason to watch it in theatres.

Can 2026 Cross Rs 15,000 Crore?

The biggest question for the industry now is how high the year can go. Over the last three years, the January-June period has contributed around 42 pc of the full-year Indian box office. If that pattern continues, 2026 could cross the Rs 15,000 crore mark. Some projections put the final figure between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 16,000 crore. That would comfortably beat the current post-pandemic annual record of Rs 13,395 crore, set in 2025.

There is another encouraging number. The highest annual footfall figure recorded after the pandemic is 94.3 crore, achieved in 2023. With several major films lined up for the second half of 2026, the industry could potentially reach the 100-crore footfall mark this year. But that will depend heavily on the films arriving in the coming months.

Ramayana Leads The Big-Ticket Race

Among the films carrying the biggest expectations is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is being mounted on a scale rarely attempted by an Indian film. The film is expected to be more than just a star-driven release. Its mythology, visual scale and international ambitions could make it an event film for audiences across India and overseas.

For the box office, Ramayana could be one of the biggest tests of the year. A strong opening will be expected, but its real impact will depend on whether it can sustain its run and bring audiences beyond the fan bases of its stars.