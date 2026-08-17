Ramayana, Toxic, King: 2026 Could Be A Record Year With Big Releases Set For Second Half
Indian box office earned Rs 6,398 crore in the first half of 2026, with major releases potentially pushing the year beyond Rs 15,000 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian box office has had a strong start to 2026, and the numbers suggest that the theatrical business could be heading towards its biggest year yet after the pandemic. According to Ormax Report, films released in the first six months of the year collected Rs 6,398 crore at the domestic box office. This is the highest-grossing first half of any year since the pandemic and is nearly Rs 650 crore ahead of the same period in 2025.
More importantly, the growth has not come only from higher ticket prices. Footfalls also increased by 5 percent year-on-year, rising from 36.2 crore in the first half of 2025 to 37.8 crore in the same period this year. That change is important for an industry that had seen footfalls decline or remain largely stagnant for three years. The big question now is whether the second half of 2026 can maintain this momentum and push the annual box office into uncharted territory.
2026 Starts On A Stronger Note
The first half of 2026 has given the theatrical business several reasons to be optimistic. Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the biggest contributor to the box office during the period, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the total India box office collections. Border 2 also added to the strong performance of Hindi cinema. Overall, six films crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the first half of 2026, compared with four during the same period last year. At the same time, the number of films crossing Rs 100 crore fell from 17 to 13.
This points to an interesting change in the market. While the overall box office has grown, a larger share of the money is being concentrated among a smaller group of successful films. The top 15 films accounted for 58 pc of the total box office in the first half of 2026, compared with 49 pc in the same period in 2025. So, the recovery is real, but it is not evenly spread across every release.
Hindi Cinema Gains Ground
The language-wise numbers also show a change in audience preferences. Hindi cinema's share of the Indian box office increased from 39 pc in the first half of 2025 to 44 pc in the first half of 2026. Hindi and Marathi films were also among the key drivers of the rise in footfalls. Tamil cinema, meanwhile, saw its share fall from 17 pc to 12 pc. Telugu cinema continued to remain an important part of the top-performing films, with four Telugu releases featuring among the top 15 films of the first half.
Marathi cinema also recorded its highest post-pandemic share, reaching 4 pc. These numbers show that the Indian theatrical market is becoming increasingly competitive. Audiences are moving across languages when a film offers enough reason to watch it in theatres.
Can 2026 Cross Rs 15,000 Crore?
The biggest question for the industry now is how high the year can go. Over the last three years, the January-June period has contributed around 42 pc of the full-year Indian box office. If that pattern continues, 2026 could cross the Rs 15,000 crore mark. Some projections put the final figure between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 16,000 crore. That would comfortably beat the current post-pandemic annual record of Rs 13,395 crore, set in 2025.
There is another encouraging number. The highest annual footfall figure recorded after the pandemic is 94.3 crore, achieved in 2023. With several major films lined up for the second half of 2026, the industry could potentially reach the 100-crore footfall mark this year. But that will depend heavily on the films arriving in the coming months.
Ramayana Leads The Big-Ticket Race
Among the films carrying the biggest expectations is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is being mounted on a scale rarely attempted by an Indian film. The film is expected to be more than just a star-driven release. Its mythology, visual scale and international ambitions could make it an event film for audiences across India and overseas.
For the box office, Ramayana could be one of the biggest tests of the year. A strong opening will be expected, but its real impact will depend on whether it can sustain its run and bring audiences beyond the fan bases of its stars.
Toxic Has A Lot Riding On Yash
Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is another major release to watch. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada film has a pan-India cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash's success with the KGF franchise has already given him a national audience. That will help Toxic create an initial buzz across languages.
However, the film will also have to prove that the star's pan-India appeal can translate into sustained theatrical business. The opening may come from Yash's popularity, but the longer run will depend on the film itself and audience word of mouth.
King Tests The Pull Of Superstar Cinema
Shah Rukh Khan's King is another film that could have a major impact on the second-half box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Shah Rukh alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and a large supporting cast. Shah Rukh has already shown his ability to turn theatrical releases into events. But the market has changed since the pandemic. Audiences are more selective and are increasingly asking what a film offers beyond the presence of a major star.
That makes King an important test for superstar-led cinema. If it delivers, it could once again demonstrate the power of a major star to drive audiences to theatres on a national scale.
Franchises Could Provide A Safety Net
Not every film needs the scale of Ramayana to succeed. Films such as Drishyam 3 enter the market with a different advantage: familiarity. The franchise already has an established audience, recognisable characters and a story world that viewers understand. That reduces some of the risk attached to a completely new big-budget film.
Similarly, Jailer 2 will benefit from the popularity of its predecessor and the presence of Rajinikanth. Prabhas' Fauzi is another major Telugu release expected to target a pan-India audience. These films could help maintain the theatrical flow between the year's biggest releases.
Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @kabilanchelliah @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/mY50qNOSQh— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 2, 2026
Smaller Films Will Matter Too
The Rs 15,000-crore possibility cannot depend only on a handful of tentpole films. The first half of 2026 has already shown that audiences can respond strongly to films that offer something different. The concentration of collections among the top films makes the success of smaller and mid-budget releases even more important. Films such as Awarapan 2 have shown that pre-release noise and budget do not always determine theatrical performance. A strong genre, nostalgia, curiosity and word of mouth can still bring audiences to cinemas.
Regional cinema will remain equally important. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films have repeatedly shown that a film does not need a massive budget to travel beyond its home market. This could be one of the defining trends of the second half. While the biggest films will generate the headlines, smaller films filling the gaps between major releases will determine how steady the box office remains.
Hollywood Adds To The Competition
Indian films will also have to compete with major Hollywood releases in the second half of the year. Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and other international titles will compete for premium screens and urban audiences. However, their presence could also help the larger theatrical market.
A Record Year Is Possible, But Not Guaranteed
The first half of 2026 has given the Indian box office a strong foundation. Collections have reached Rs 6,398 crore, footfalls have recovered, and the industry has seen more Rs 200-crore films than it did during the same period last year. But the second half will determine whether this becomes a record year.
Ramayana: Part 1, Toxic, King, Jailer 2, Drishyam 3, Fauzi and other major releases have the potential to bring millions of people back to cinemas. At the same time, the industry will need successful mid-budget and regional films to keep the momentum going between the tentpoles. If the major films meet expectations and smaller releases continue to surprise, crossing Rs 15,000 crore may no longer look unrealistic.