ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Better Than Avatar 3D': Ramayana Teaser Wins Early Praise Overseas; Ranbir Kapoor Highlights Lord Rama's Timeless Values

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film, Ramayana: Part 1, has received an enthusiastic response from audiences in Los Angeles, where it was screened at a special event ahead of its official release.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The teaser is scheduled to be released officially on April 2.

At the special screening, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the audience and expressed gratitude for the early response. He said, "Thanks for coming here. This is really a very special moment for me to come with our labour of love and to show it to you all. You guys are actually the absolute first people to ever see this, and we couldn't be happier."

Talking about his character, the actor shared his thoughts on the significance of Lord Rama. He said, "Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."