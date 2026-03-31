ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Better Than Avatar 3D': Ramayana Teaser Wins Early Praise Overseas; Ranbir Kapoor Highlights Lord Rama's Timeless Values

Los Angeles audiences praised Ramayana: Part 1 teaser, while Ranbir Kapoor called Lord Rama the "conscience keeper of billions," boosting global excitement.

Ramayana Teaser Wins Early Praise Overseas; Ranbir Kapoor Highlights Lord Rama's Timeless Values
Ramayana Teaser Wins Early Praise Overseas; Ranbir Kapoor Highlights Lord Rama's Timeless Values (Photo: IANS, Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film, Ramayana: Part 1, has received an enthusiastic response from audiences in Los Angeles, where it was screened at a special event ahead of its official release.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The teaser is scheduled to be released officially on April 2.

At the special screening, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the audience and expressed gratitude for the early response. He said, "Thanks for coming here. This is really a very special moment for me to come with our labour of love and to show it to you all. You guys are actually the absolute first people to ever see this, and we couldn't be happier."

Talking about his character, the actor shared his thoughts on the significance of Lord Rama. He said, "Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."

Several people who attended the screening shared their reactions on social media, saying they liked the scale and visuals of the teaser. One user wrote, "Exclusive. Watched #Ramayana teaser at special screening in 3D... Looking better than Avatar 3D."

Another said, "The teaser focused on Ram, Sita, Lakshman & a little bit of Ravana - Los Angeles digital creator's review."

A social media post read, "Foreigners' reaction to #Ramayana gilimpse. They said, 'It's amazing, it's like India's lord of the Rings'. Now I can't wait for 2nd April. Indian cinema is going to witness a history-defining moment."

Some viewers also highlighted the brief appearance of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the teaser. One user wrote, "2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theatre reaction was epic."

Another commented, "Only 2 seconds on screen… and goosebumps everywhere. Imagine the full film. The reaction says it all… This is not just a film, it's an emotion."

The early reactions from international audiences have increased excitement around the film. The teaser is expected to give a wider glimpse into the world of Ramayana, which has already generated significant buzz since its announcement last year. Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali this year.

READ MORE

  1. Ramayana: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama To Release On Hanuman Jayanti, Confirms Namit Malhotra
  2. Ramayana Producer Says Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Was Made Out Of Frustration With Hollywood's View Of Indian Stories
  3. 'Not Even One Detail': Sargun Mehta Complains Hubby Ravi Dubey Gave Her No Gossip About Ranbir Kapoor From Ramayana Sets

TAGGED:

RAMAYANA TEASER
RAMAYANA TEASER RELEASE DATE
RANBIR KAPOOR ON RAMAYANA
RANBIR KAPOOR
RAMAYANA TEASER SPECIAL SCREENING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.