ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Teaser Highlights: From Sita Swayamvar To Rama's Exile, Key Moments From Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Hyderabad: The teaser of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's much-awaited film Ramayana was released in India on Thursday, after its earlier launch in the United States. The teaser offers a visual glimpse into the epic story, with Ranbir Kapoor appearing as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The teaser does not have any dialogue. However, there are a few scenes in the teaser that indicate the major incidents in the epic. A quick view of the important events in the epic is presented to the audience in the form of detailed and grand visuals.

One of the major highlights in the teaser is the scene of Sita's swayamvar. According to the epic, the king named Janaka had announced that his daughter Sita would marry the man who would be able to lift and string the divine bow named Pinaka. Rama was seen in the teaser calmly lifting the heavy bow and stringing it even as several kings were unable to lift the bow. The scene was depicted on a large scale in the teaser. Some scenes were also seen in which Rama was walking in the crowd as flower petals were showered on him.

Another series of scenes in the teaser depicts Rama's transition from his role as a prince to be crowned king to his exile. He is first seen wearing regal clothes in what appears to be a setup for his coronation by King Dasharatha. This is followed quickly by scenes of Rama wearing simple clothes as he takes leave of his father before his 14-year exile. A chariot, driven by Sumantra, is also shown moving through a crowd of emotional citizens as Rama leaves Ayodhya.