Ramayana Release Date Confirmed! Here's When Advance Booking Opens For Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer
Ramayana: Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The makers unveiled a new poster and confirmed advance bookings will open on Dussehra.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have finally confirmed the worldwide release date of the much-awaited epic, putting an end to the recent confusion surrounding its theatrical debut. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. Advance bookings will open on Dussehra.
The announcement was made on Sunday, October 11, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The makers also unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Sharing the poster on social media, the team announced, "Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai." The announcement has added to the anticipation surrounding one of the most ambitious cinematic adaptations of the Indian epic.
Ramayana Part 1 Release Date Confirmed After Confusion
The release date announcement comes after different dates surfaced in recent promotional material and reports. An international trailer distributed by Sony Pictures had previously mentioned November 6 as the worldwide release date. Meanwhile, producer Namit Malhotra had indicated that the film was targeting a Diwali release in India.
There were also reports suggesting that the film could arrive in Indian theatres on November 5, with paid previews scheduled for November 4. The latest announcement has now confirmed November 5, 2026, as the worldwide theatrical release date. With advance bookings set to open on Dussehra, audiences will soon be able to secure their tickets for the first instalment of the two-part epic.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Lead The Cast
The newly released poster offers a glimpse into the film's visual world. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Yash's portrayal of Ravana towers over the characters, highlighting the scale of the mythological spectacle. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects. Its music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, bringing together two celebrated names for the ambitious adaptation.
Ramayana Part 2 To Release In Diwali 2027
Conceived as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will bring the revered Indian story to the big screen on a grand scale. While Part 1 is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, the second instalment is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027. Both films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. They will also be available in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.