ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Release Date Confirmed! Here's When Advance Booking Opens For Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer

Ramayana Release Date Confirmed! Here's When Advance Booking Opens For Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have finally confirmed the worldwide release date of the much-awaited epic, putting an end to the recent confusion surrounding its theatrical debut. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. Advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 11, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The makers also unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Sharing the poster on social media, the team announced, "Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai." The announcement has added to the anticipation surrounding one of the most ambitious cinematic adaptations of the Indian epic.

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date Confirmed After Confusion The release date announcement comes after different dates surfaced in recent promotional material and reports. An international trailer distributed by Sony Pictures had previously mentioned November 6 as the worldwide release date. Meanwhile, producer Namit Malhotra had indicated that the film was targeting a Diwali release in India. There were also reports suggesting that the film could arrive in Indian theatres on November 5, with paid previews scheduled for November 4. The latest announcement has now confirmed November 5, 2026, as the worldwide theatrical release date. With advance bookings set to open on Dussehra, audiences will soon be able to secure their tickets for the first instalment of the two-part epic.