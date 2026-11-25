Ramayana: Ravie Dubey Waited Nearly A Month For Lakshman's Role, Recalls Audition And Casting Journey
Ravie Dubey recalls his Lakshman audition, weeks of radio silence and the unexpected moment he finally discovered he had landed the role in Ramayana.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ravie Dubey's journey to becoming Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was not as straightforward as it may seem. Despite giving an audition that he felt had gone well, the actor had to wait for weeks without hearing anything from the makers. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared a glimpse of Ravie's audition, while the actor has opened up about the long and uncertain process that eventually led him to the role.
The television actor made his Bollywood debut with the mythological epic, playing Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother. His portrayal has received appreciation from audiences, with the character also earning him an unexpected fan following overseas. During a recent appearance on the first season of IMDbPro's How I Made It, Ravie reunited with Mukesh, who shared his audition video from the film.
Mukesh Chhabra shares Ravie Dubey's audition for Lakshman
The audition clip shows Ravie sporting a heavy beard and performing dialogues from the Vanvas sequence. During their conversation, Mukesh asked the actor how he had prepared for a character as familiar and significant as Lakshman. Ravie explained that he had grown up knowing the character and understood the qualities that define him.
According to the actor, Lakshman's personality is rooted in service, loyalty and a strong sense of duty. He believes the character has no desire to be in the spotlight and is always driven by his commitment to Lord Ram. Explaining his approach to the audition, Ravie said, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition the one thought that I kept telling myself was that 'I am here to serve.'"
The actor also recalled visiting a temple after returning home from the audition. He thanked God for having made it that far, saying he did not need anything more, even if he did not eventually get the part. For him, reaching that stage itself was a significant achievement.
Ravie Dubey recalls weeks of waiting before getting Lakshman's role
However, the audition was only the beginning of a long wait. Ravie revealed that he heard nothing from the makers for around 15 to 20 days after his audition. With no update, he gradually prepared himself to move on. Things changed when Mukesh eventually contacted him and asked him to meet director Nitesh Tiwari. But even after that meeting, the actor had to wait another 15 to 20 days before meeting producer Namit Malhotra.
Recalling the uncertainty, Ravie said, "After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives." He eventually received another call and was invited for a script-reading session. It was during this reading that he learnt Ranbir Kapoor would be playing Lord Ram in the film.
Even then, the confirmation did not come immediately. Ravie said he waited for another 10 days after the reading. Interestingly, he only fully realised that he was playing Lakshman when the team began shooting their first scene.
Ravie Dubey's Lakshman finds fans beyond India
Since the release of Ramayana: Part 1, Ravie's portrayal of Lakshman has found appreciation beyond Indian audiences. The actor has particularly caught the attention of fans in Thailand, where social media users have been sharing edits featuring him. Some fans have even started calling him P'Ravie and describing him as an international heartthrob.
His dialogue, Tut gaya toh tut gaya, from the confrontation between Lakshman and Lord Parshuram following the breaking of Lord Shiva's bow at Sita's swayamvar, has also become popular online. The line has inspired several memes and edits, adding to the character's growing popularity.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the ambitious project has been planned as one of Indian cinema's biggest productions.
Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5 and received a positive critical response. The film has also enjoyed a strong box office run, crossing Rs 970 crore in India net collections and earning over Rs 1,700 crore worldwide within 20 days of its release. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.