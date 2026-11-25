ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Ravie Dubey Waited Nearly A Month For Lakshman's Role, Recalls Audition And Casting Journey

Hyderabad: Ravie Dubey's journey to becoming Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was not as straightforward as it may seem. Despite giving an audition that he felt had gone well, the actor had to wait for weeks without hearing anything from the makers. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared a glimpse of Ravie's audition, while the actor has opened up about the long and uncertain process that eventually led him to the role.

The television actor made his Bollywood debut with the mythological epic, playing Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother. His portrayal has received appreciation from audiences, with the character also earning him an unexpected fan following overseas. During a recent appearance on the first season of IMDbPro's How I Made It, Ravie reunited with Mukesh, who shared his audition video from the film.

Mukesh Chhabra shares Ravie Dubey's audition for Lakshman

The audition clip shows Ravie sporting a heavy beard and performing dialogues from the Vanvas sequence. During their conversation, Mukesh asked the actor how he had prepared for a character as familiar and significant as Lakshman. Ravie explained that he had grown up knowing the character and understood the qualities that define him.

According to the actor, Lakshman's personality is rooted in service, loyalty and a strong sense of duty. He believes the character has no desire to be in the spotlight and is always driven by his commitment to Lord Ram. Explaining his approach to the audition, Ravie said, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition the one thought that I kept telling myself was that 'I am here to serve.'"

The actor also recalled visiting a temple after returning home from the audition. He thanked God for having made it that far, saying he did not need anything more, even if he did not eventually get the part. For him, reaching that stage itself was a significant achievement.

Ravie Dubey recalls weeks of waiting before getting Lakshman's role

However, the audition was only the beginning of a long wait. Ravie revealed that he heard nothing from the makers for around 15 to 20 days after his audition. With no update, he gradually prepared himself to move on. Things changed when Mukesh eventually contacted him and asked him to meet director Nitesh Tiwari. But even after that meeting, the actor had to wait another 15 to 20 days before meeting producer Namit Malhotra.