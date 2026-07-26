ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Says Ram-Ravana Face-Off Yet To Be Filmed, Yash Recalls 'Spoiling' Set With Loud Songs

"Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together," Ranbir said. Despite not filming together yet, the actor praised Yash's performance and said he was the perfect choice to play Ravana.

One of the biggest attractions of Ramayana is the face-off between Lord Ram and Ravana, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. However, not just fans, but even the actors need to wait a little longer to shoot those scenes. Speaking at Comic-Con, Ranbir revealed that he and Yash have barely shared screen space so far.

Hyderabad: The excitement around Ramayana continues to grow with every new update. At San Diego Comic-Con, lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash offered fans a rare glimpse into the making of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic. While Ranbir revealed that the film's biggest Ram-Ravana confrontation is still waiting to be filmed, Yash shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about how he prepared for the role of Ravana every day.

"I have known Yash for some time now and I have been a big fan of his work. We needed somebody with his aura, his stardom and his outlook to play this role," he said. Ranbir also hinted that audiences will get to see a very different version of Ravana on screen. "Over the years, we have seen a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one. He has played it with so much swag, aura and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive," he added.

While Ranbir spoke about what fans can expect on screen, Yash shared what happened behind the camera. The KGF star revealed that he had a unique ritual before every shoot. To get into Ravana's mindset, he would play devotional songs dedicated to Lord Shiva at full volume on large speakers. "I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. I used to play Shiva songs because Ravana is a great devotee of Lord Shiva. I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, everyone had to talk with difficulty because the music used to be so loud," Yash said with a smile.

Yash also spoke about the challenges of portraying Ravana, saying the elaborate make-up, costumes and heavy crown demanded patience. However, he stressed that the team's focus has always been on telling the story with honesty and authenticity. According to the actor, the makers have tried to stay true to the spirit of the epic while using modern filmmaking techniques to bring it to life.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release this Diwali, while Ramayana: Part 2 will hit theatres during Diwali 2027.