ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Adorns Sai Pallavi's Hair With Flower In Ram-Siya Poster; First Song Jai Jai Ram To Drop Soon

The Siya Ram poster shows Ram and Sita, played by Ranbir and Sai Pallavi, respectively, sharing a peaceful moment in a forest. Ram is seen gently putting a flower in Sita's hair as they sit near a river surrounded by greenery. Dressed in traditional outfits, the two share a warm and simple moment that reflects the bond between Siya and Ram.

Soon after the poster reveal, the makers are set to release the first song from the film, Jai Jai Ram. The track has already created excitement as it brings together some of the biggest names in Indian music. Composed by AR Rahman, Jai Jai Ram has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while the lyrics have been penned by poet and author Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Hyderabad: The musical journey of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana has officially begun. The makers of the ambitious mythological epic unveiled the film's Siya Ram poster on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, giving fans another major update from the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer.

Ramayana begins its musical journey

The makers had earlier announced that the Siya Ram poster would be unveiled at 7:30 AM on September 14, marking Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement described the launch as the beginning of Ramayana's musical journey. Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote that every auspicious beginning starts with an invocation. They also revealed that the Siya Ram poster would be followed by their first musical offering, Jai Jai Ram. With the poster now out, the countdown has begun for the release of the first song from the film.

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal come together

Jai Jai Ram is expected to be an important part of Ramayana's promotional campaign. The collaboration of AR Rahman with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal has further added to the anticipation around the song. The film's music has already become one of the major talking points, especially because the project also brings together AR Rahman and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The upcoming song will mark the first major musical release from the ambitious two-part film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the epic adaptation. The film also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The makers have been building anticipation around the project through carefully planned promotional reveals, and the launch of its musical campaign marks another major step in the film's journey towards release.

When will Ramayana release?

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 6, 2026, around Diwali. The film is set to hit Indian theatres on November 8, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali in 2027. With the Siya Ram poster now unveiled and Jai Jai Ram set to release soon, fans can expect the makers to gradually unveil more from the world of Ramayana in the coming months.