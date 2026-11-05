ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Admits He Was 'Filled With Fear', Wondered If He Was 'Too Old For The Role'

Hyderabad: Ramayana: The Rise of Legend, the biggest film ever made in Indian cinema history, has hit screens worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this adaptation of the ancient epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The actor and the movie team faced significant criticism, as many viewers struggled to accept Ranbir in the role of the revered Hindu god. Ranbir, who was at the center of the backlash, has now spoken about the challenges he faced in playing Rama on screen.

In a promotional interview, Ranbir called Ramayana a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any actor. However, he also shared that the role of Rama accompanied by immense responsibility and challenges. Unlike mainstream commercial cinema, he noted that the role offers limited room for personal interpretation, given that the character is worshiped by millions for centuries and is central to cultural identity.

“If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text has been written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it,” said Ranbir.

A still from Ramayana (Photo: Special arrangement)

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ranbir admitted to feeling initial self-doubt and fear while attempting to embody the honesty and simplicity of Lord Rama on screen. Beyond external expectations and criticism, he experienced internal pressure to do justice the figure defined by moral righteousness.

"Believe the story"

“You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it and then keep your performance simple,” he shared.

He also addressed the trap of becoming overly conscious when portraying divine figures. “When you know you are playing gods, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously,” he said.