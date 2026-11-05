Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Admits He Was 'Filled With Fear', Wondered If He Was 'Too Old For The Role'
More than external criticism, Ranbir Kapoor admitted to struggling with imposter syndrome and expressed fear over whether he will be able to do justice to the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana: The Rise of Legend, the biggest film ever made in Indian cinema history, has hit screens worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this adaptation of the ancient epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The actor and the movie team faced significant criticism, as many viewers struggled to accept Ranbir in the role of the revered Hindu god. Ranbir, who was at the center of the backlash, has now spoken about the challenges he faced in playing Rama on screen.
In a promotional interview, Ranbir called Ramayana a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any actor. However, he also shared that the role of Rama accompanied by immense responsibility and challenges. Unlike mainstream commercial cinema, he noted that the role offers limited room for personal interpretation, given that the character is worshiped by millions for centuries and is central to cultural identity.
“If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text has been written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it,” said Ranbir.
Widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ranbir admitted to feeling initial self-doubt and fear while attempting to embody the honesty and simplicity of Lord Rama on screen. Beyond external expectations and criticism, he experienced internal pressure to do justice the figure defined by moral righteousness.
"Believe the story"
“You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it and then keep your performance simple,” he shared.
He also addressed the trap of becoming overly conscious when portraying divine figures. “When you know you are playing gods, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously,” he said.
Ranbir acknowledged that he experienced imposter syndrome initially when he took over the role.
"I was filled with fear"
“Absolutely. That’s exactly what happened to me. I was filled with fear. I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite,” Ranbir said.
He also revealed that the key to bringing mythological figures to life is to make them humans first. “You have to make them believable as human beings. Give them vulnerability and real emotions,” he said.
Ramayana is envisioned as duology. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind.
Music of the film is scored by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.
The first part hit the screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in multiple formats, including IMAX. Ramayana Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2028, pushed back from its original 2027 release.