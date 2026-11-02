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Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Epic Sells Over 11 Lakh Tickets, Nears Rs 50 Cr Ahead Of Release

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has crossed Rs 46 crore in domestic advance bookings, selling over 11 lakh tickets, while overseas pre-sales approach 3 million dollars.

Ramayana Part One Advance Booking
Ramayana Part One Advance Booking (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana is heading towards a massive opening at the box office, with advance bookings witnessing a strong response across India and overseas markets. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has already collected Rs 46.63 crore in advance sales across all days, including block seats.

The film has sold over 11.17 lakh tickets across 35,855 shows, indicating considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release. With the film scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026, the advance booking numbers have started building expectations around its opening weekend. Without counting block seats, the total gross collection currently stands at Rs 37.40 crore, with 8.92 lakh tickets sold.

Ramayana Hindi Advance Booking Leads The Way

The Hindi version is currently leading the domestic advance booking charts. It has contributed Rs 39.28 crore to the film's overall pre-sales, making it the biggest contributor across languages. The Kannada version has also recorded a promising response, with advance sales reaching Rs 4.45 crore. The Telugu version has collected Rs 2.38 crore so far.

Meanwhile, the Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed Rs 42.58 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh, respectively. Interestingly, the Kannada and Telugu versions are also gaining ground as the film's release approaches. With bookings open across multiple languages, the makers will be hoping to attract audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking markets.

How Much Has Ramayana Collected Through Day-Wise Advance Booking?

The film's opening day is currently its strongest performer, with advance sales of Rs 25.73 crore. The second day, November 6, has contributed Rs 13.35 crore, while the third day, November 7, has recorded Rs 7.55 crore. These figures include block seats. The opening day alone accounts for a significant share of the film's overall advance booking collection, suggesting that the initial audience interest is particularly strong. With a few days remaining before the theatrical release, the numbers could see further growth as more viewers book their tickets for the opening weekend.

Ramayana Overseas Advance Booking Nears 3 Million Dollars

The film is also generating considerable interest in international markets. Its overseas advance booking for the opening weekend has reached approximately 2.85 million dollars, including 2.15 million dollars from North America. The North American market has emerged as a major contributor, with premiere bookings alone crossing 800,000 dollars.

The film's world premiere was held on October 27 at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The invitation-only screening brought together international media, influencers and guests from Hollywood. The Middle East advance booking is yet to open, which could further improve the film's international pre-sales. Trade estimates suggest that Ramayana could be heading towards a 20 million dollars opening weekend overseas.

Everything To Know About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Nitesh Tiwari has directed the first instalment, which has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The approved theatrical runtime is 3 hours and 15 minutes. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Sony Pictures is handling its global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

Read More

  1. From Sita To IPS Officer, Sai Pallavi Explores Two Contrasting Worlds This November
  2. Ramayana Part 1 Early Reactions: Here's What Viewers Are Saying About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Epic
  3. Ramayana Part 1: Five Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash' Film

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RAMAYANA ADVANCE BOOKING
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