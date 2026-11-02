ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Epic Sells Over 11 Lakh Tickets, Nears Rs 50 Cr Ahead Of Release

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana is heading towards a massive opening at the box office, with advance bookings witnessing a strong response across India and overseas markets. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has already collected Rs 46.63 crore in advance sales across all days, including block seats.

The film has sold over 11.17 lakh tickets across 35,855 shows, indicating considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release. With the film scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026, the advance booking numbers have started building expectations around its opening weekend. Without counting block seats, the total gross collection currently stands at Rs 37.40 crore, with 8.92 lakh tickets sold.

Ramayana Hindi Advance Booking Leads The Way

The Hindi version is currently leading the domestic advance booking charts. It has contributed Rs 39.28 crore to the film's overall pre-sales, making it the biggest contributor across languages. The Kannada version has also recorded a promising response, with advance sales reaching Rs 4.45 crore. The Telugu version has collected Rs 2.38 crore so far.

Meanwhile, the Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed Rs 42.58 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh, respectively. Interestingly, the Kannada and Telugu versions are also gaining ground as the film's release approaches. With bookings open across multiple languages, the makers will be hoping to attract audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking markets.

How Much Has Ramayana Collected Through Day-Wise Advance Booking?

The film's opening day is currently its strongest performer, with advance sales of Rs 25.73 crore. The second day, November 6, has contributed Rs 13.35 crore, while the third day, November 7, has recorded Rs 7.55 crore. These figures include block seats. The opening day alone accounts for a significant share of the film's overall advance booking collection, suggesting that the initial audience interest is particularly strong. With a few days remaining before the theatrical release, the numbers could see further growth as more viewers book their tickets for the opening weekend.