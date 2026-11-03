Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Worldwide Pre-Sales
Ramayana crosses a major worldwide advance booking milestone as domestic pre-sales surge, Hindi markets lead demand and overseas collections build ahead of its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited film Ramayana: Part One is witnessing a strong response at the box office even before its theatrical release. With just two days remaining for its November 5 release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide opening weekend advance bookings. The domestic market has contributed significantly to this milestone, with bookings continuing to grow across multiple languages and territories.
According to the latest booking figures by trade portal Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 76.49 crore in India, including blocked seats. Without block seats, the domestic advance booking collection stands at Rs 60.69 crore. The film has sold approximately 19.53 lakh tickets across 62,901 shows, while the ticket count without blocked seats stands at 15.35 lakh.
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
Ramayana Advance Booking: Hindi Markets Lead Domestic Demand
The Hindi version is currently driving the majority of the film's domestic advance booking numbers. It has contributed Rs 62.99 crore, accounting for nearly 82 per cent of the overall Indian pre-sales. The Kannada version has registered bookings worth Rs 6.38 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 5.78 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 1.10 crore, with the Malayalam version adding Rs 23.01 lakh.
The opening day, November 5, has emerged as the biggest contributor so far, with advance bookings reaching Rs 32.85 crore, including blocked seats. Friday's bookings stand at Rs 15.51 crore, followed by Rs 17.07 crore for Saturday. Sunday has also recorded encouraging demand, with bookings reaching Rs 11.06 crore. The numbers indicate that audience interest is not limited to the opening day, with bookings extending across the first weekend.
Three days until the story that has inspired generations takes the big screen. 🏹 Book your tickets now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/DWisRYijOK— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 2, 2026
Ramayana Worldwide Advance Booking Crosses Rs 100 Crore
The film's overseas performance has further strengthened its pre-release business. International advance bookings have crossed Rs 40 crore gross, taking the worldwide opening weekend pre-sales beyond the Rs 100 crore milestone. North America remains a major contributor to the overseas business. Paid premieres scheduled for November 4 have generated more than 1.20 million dollars, while the film's total US advance sales for the opening weekend are approaching 3 million dollars.
Markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom have also contributed to the growing overseas demand. The film is reportedly targeting an overseas opening weekend of more than 20 million dollars, with the possibility of going higher depending on bookings in the remaining territories. With two days still left before its theatrical release, the final advance booking figures will be closely watched. The expansion of screenings and growing demand across different language versions could further strengthen its opening prospects.
Four days until a timeless tale of love, duty and devotion unfolds on the big screens. 🏹 Book your tickets now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/JW2H1NGlA2— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 1, 2026
More About Ramayana: Part One
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is an ambitious cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra and mounted on a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for its two instalments.
The film features music and background score by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema. Global visual effects company DNEG is handling the film's VFX. With a runtime of 195 minutes, the film has received a U certification from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts.