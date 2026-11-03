ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Worldwide Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited film Ramayana: Part One is witnessing a strong response at the box office even before its theatrical release. With just two days remaining for its November 5 release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide opening weekend advance bookings. The domestic market has contributed significantly to this milestone, with bookings continuing to grow across multiple languages and territories.

According to the latest booking figures by trade portal Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 76.49 crore in India, including blocked seats. Without block seats, the domestic advance booking collection stands at Rs 60.69 crore. The film has sold approximately 19.53 lakh tickets across 62,901 shows, while the ticket count without blocked seats stands at 15.35 lakh.

The opening day, November 5, has emerged as the biggest contributor so far, with advance bookings reaching Rs 32.85 crore, including blocked seats. Friday's bookings stand at Rs 15.51 crore, followed by Rs 17.07 crore for Saturday. Sunday has also recorded encouraging demand, with bookings reaching Rs 11.06 crore. The numbers indicate that audience interest is not limited to the opening day, with bookings extending across the first weekend.

The Hindi version is currently driving the majority of the film's domestic advance booking numbers. It has contributed Rs 62.99 crore, accounting for nearly 82 per cent of the overall Indian pre-sales. The Kannada version has registered bookings worth Rs 6.38 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 5.78 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 1.10 crore, with the Malayalam version adding Rs 23.01 lakh.

The film's overseas performance has further strengthened its pre-release business. International advance bookings have crossed Rs 40 crore gross, taking the worldwide opening weekend pre-sales beyond the Rs 100 crore milestone. North America remains a major contributor to the overseas business. Paid premieres scheduled for November 4 have generated more than 1.20 million dollars, while the film's total US advance sales for the opening weekend are approaching 3 million dollars.

Markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom have also contributed to the growing overseas demand. The film is reportedly targeting an overseas opening weekend of more than 20 million dollars, with the possibility of going higher depending on bookings in the remaining territories. With two days still left before its theatrical release, the final advance booking figures will be closely watched. The expansion of screenings and growing demand across different language versions could further strengthen its opening prospects.

More About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is an ambitious cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra and mounted on a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for its two instalments.

The film features music and background score by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema. Global visual effects company DNEG is handling the film's VFX. With a runtime of 195 minutes, the film has received a U certification from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts.