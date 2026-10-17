Ramayana: Did You Know, Over 10,000 Crew Members Worked On Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer?
Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra highlighted the massive scale of the project, which is being produced on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with over 10,000 people associated with its production.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana have paced up promotions as the film nears its release. After launching a new trailer in Bengaluru on October 15, team Ramayana has now dropped a sit-down video featuring Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing Ramayana to the big screen.
In the video, the trio shares what it took to adapt and bring Indian mythology's most revered epic to the screens.
Describing the scale of Ramayana, Namit in the promotional video says, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.” Nitesh chimes in, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”
“When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” says Namit. Ranbir adds, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry." Highlighting the massive scale of the project, Namit further notes, "Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide."
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic.
Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally (excluding India), while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market. The two-part film is mounted on a budget of Rs 4000 crore. Advance bookings for Ramayana: Part 1 open on Dussehra.