ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: Did You Know, Over 10,000 Crew Members Worked On Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer?

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana have paced up promotions as the film nears its release. After launching a new trailer in Bengaluru on October 15, team Ramayana has now dropped a sit-down video featuring Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing Ramayana to the big screen.

In the video, the trio shares what it took to adapt and bring Indian mythology's most revered epic to the screens.

Describing the scale of Ramayana, Namit in the promotional video says, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.” Nitesh chimes in, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”

“When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” says Namit. Ranbir adds, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry." Highlighting the massive scale of the project, Namit further notes, "Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide."