Ramayana Part 1: Five Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash' Film
Ramayana: Part 1 features an AR Rahman-Hans Zimmer musical collaboration, Brahma AI technology, Yash's distribution deal and Ranbir Kapoor's multiple mythological roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is among the most anticipated Indian films, bringing the ancient epic to the big screen with a star-studded cast and an ambitious production scale. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological drama aims to present the timeless story to audiences in India and across the world.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has attracted attention for its massive budget, international creative collaborations and use of advanced technology. However, beyond its grand visuals, several details about the film offer a closer look at the ambition behind the project. From an unusual musical partnership to AI-assisted localisation, here are five lesser-known facts about Ramayana: Part 1.
1. AR Rahman Breaks His Solo-Work Policy For Hans Zimmer
One of the most talked-about aspects of Ramayana is its musical collaboration between Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The partnership brings together two composers with distinct musical styles to create the soundscape for a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Rahman has spoken about the challenge of working on an epic with such a significant cultural legacy. He described the prospect of collaborating with Zimmer as "terrifying", reflecting the responsibility that comes with creating music for a story familiar to generations of Indians.
Zimmer, meanwhile, took an active interest in understanding the film's narrative and characters during pre-production. This approach helped shape the musical direction, with the score intended to serve both Indian audiences and viewers unfamiliar with the epic. The collaboration is particularly notable because Zimmer, known internationally for scores such as The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune, is making his Indian film industry debut with the project. For Rahman, the partnership also marks a departure from his usual approach of composing independently, making the film's music one of its most intriguing creative elements.
2. Brahma AI Being Used for Multilingual Localisation
Ramayana is being developed with an international audience in mind, and its makers are exploring technology to make the film accessible across languages. The production, backed by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, has deployed a proprietary AI technology called Brahma AI. The technology is designed to assist with video localisation and lip-syncing, allowing characters' mouth movements to match the dialogue in different languages.
Traditionally, dubbing a film involves replacing the original dialogue with recordings in another language. Although the audio changes, the actors' mouth movements remain tied to the original performance. This can sometimes make dubbed scenes appear unnatural. AI-assisted localisation aims to reduce that mismatch by adapting the visual performance to the translated dialogue. The technology can also help create promotional videos and trailers that feel more natural to audiences watching them in different languages.
3. Yash Skips Paycheque For Production And Distribution Rights
Yash's involvement in Ramayana extends beyond his role as Ravana. The Kannada superstar is also associated with the project as a co-producer through his banner, Monster Mind Creations. One aspect of his deal is that he opted for a profit-linked arrangement instead of relying entirely on a conventional upfront acting fee. His agreement involves theatrical distribution rights for the South Indian markets, linking his potential returns to the film's commercial performance in the region.
4. Ramayana Eyes Pay-Per-View OTT Release
Another feature of Ramayana's release strategy is its proposed digital distribution model. According to reports, JioHotstar is expected to offer the film through a standalone pay-per-view model following its theatrical run. Under this arrangement, viewers would purchase access to the film separately rather than depending solely on a regular streaming subscription. The model differs from the conventional approach in which a film becomes available as part of a platform's existing subscription catalogue after its cinema run. However, the exact digital release date, pricing and final terms of availability will depend on official announcements.
5. Ranbir Kapoor's Dual Roles In Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama is one of the central attractions of Ramayana. However, reports about the film suggest that his involvement extends beyond the principal character. In addition to playing Rama, Kapoor is reportedly set to portray Lord Parashurama, the warrior-sage regarded in Hindu tradition as the sixth avatar of Vishnu. Lord Rama is considered the seventh avatar of the same deity. The two characters have distinct personalities. Rama is generally associated with restraint, righteousness and composure, while Parashurama is remembered for his fierce warrior nature. Portraying both figures would require Kapoor to create clear differences in body language, expressions and voice.
More About Ramayana: Part 1
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 adapts the ancient Sanskrit epic. The story follows Lord Rama's journey, exploring themes of duty, sacrifice, righteousness and the struggle between good and evil. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi.
Planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation, the film is being mounted on a reported combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for both parts. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with plans for a wide rollout across formats and multiple Indian languages.