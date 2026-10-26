ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Part 1: Five Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash' Film

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is among the most anticipated Indian films, bringing the ancient epic to the big screen with a star-studded cast and an ambitious production scale. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological drama aims to present the timeless story to audiences in India and across the world.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has attracted attention for its massive budget, international creative collaborations and use of advanced technology. However, beyond its grand visuals, several details about the film offer a closer look at the ambition behind the project. From an unusual musical partnership to AI-assisted localisation, here are five lesser-known facts about Ramayana: Part 1.

1. AR Rahman Breaks His Solo-Work Policy For Hans Zimmer

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ramayana is its musical collaboration between Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The partnership brings together two composers with distinct musical styles to create the soundscape for a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Rahman has spoken about the challenge of working on an epic with such a significant cultural legacy. He described the prospect of collaborating with Zimmer as "terrifying", reflecting the responsibility that comes with creating music for a story familiar to generations of Indians.

Zimmer, meanwhile, took an active interest in understanding the film's narrative and characters during pre-production. This approach helped shape the musical direction, with the score intended to serve both Indian audiences and viewers unfamiliar with the epic. The collaboration is particularly notable because Zimmer, known internationally for scores such as The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune, is making his Indian film industry debut with the project. For Rahman, the partnership also marks a departure from his usual approach of composing independently, making the film's music one of its most intriguing creative elements.

2. Brahma AI Being Used for Multilingual Localisation

Ramayana is being developed with an international audience in mind, and its makers are exploring technology to make the film accessible across languages. The production, backed by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, has deployed a proprietary AI technology called Brahma AI. The technology is designed to assist with video localisation and lip-syncing, allowing characters' mouth movements to match the dialogue in different languages.

Traditionally, dubbing a film involves replacing the original dialogue with recordings in another language. Although the audio changes, the actors' mouth movements remain tied to the original performance. This can sometimes make dubbed scenes appear unnatural. AI-assisted localisation aims to reduce that mismatch by adapting the visual performance to the translated dialogue. The technology can also help create promotional videos and trailers that feel more natural to audiences watching them in different languages.

3. Yash Skips Paycheque For Production And Distribution Rights