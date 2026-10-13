ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Part 1: Anupam Kher Joins Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer As Jatayu Days Ahead Of Advance Bookings

Hyderabad: With just eight days to go before advance bookings open, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new poster featuring Jatayu, revealing that veteran actor Anupam Kher has lent his voice to the revered character. The announcement adds to the excitement surrounding the upcoming epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

The makers shared the poster on social media, offering a glimpse of Jatayu, the courageous bird who plays an important role in the Ramayana. Advance bookings for Ramayana Part 1 will open on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, including in India.

The newly released poster features a close-up of Jatayu, highlighting the bird's intense gaze. Another visual shows him spreading his majestic wings, emphasising his strength and imposing presence. Announcing the casting, the makers wrote, "When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana."

In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his brave attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana after the demon king abducts her. Despite being outmatched by Ravana, the bird confronts him to protect Sita, ultimately sacrificing himself in the battle. His story represents courage, duty and the willingness to stand up against injustice, making him an important character in the larger narrative.

Ranbir Kapoor leads an ensemble cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Its music is composed by Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer and Indian music maestro AR Rahman.