Ramayana Part 1 Advance Booking: India Gross Breaches Rs 15 Cr Mark As US Sales Surge
Ramayana: Part One advances towards release with growing domestic bookings, strong US premiere sales, Hindi market dominance and rising interest in premium theatrical formats.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is building momentum at the advance booking counters ahead of its November 5 release. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has collected Rs 15.94 crore in advance bookings across India, including blocked seats, with seven days remaining before its theatrical debut. Excluding block seats, the gross stands at Rs 13.12 crore.
According to the latest booking update, the film has sold around 3.07 lakh advance tickets across the country. Of these, approximately 2.49 lakh tickets have been booked without counting block seats. The film has 6,472 shows listed, while its advance booking continues to grow across Hindi, Kannada and Telugu markets.
The latest figures suggest that genuine ticket sales are contributing significantly to the film's opening-day advance. With a week left before release, the coming days will be important in determining how much further the advance figures can rise.
US Premiere Sales See A Big Jump
The film is also drawing attention in North America, where its premiere advance booking has recorded a sharp rise. Reportedly, US premiere sales climbed from around 631,000 dollars to 800,000 dollars in just 24 hours, marking a jump of approximately 27 percent. The surge followed the film's world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi attended the event, after which positive early audience reactions began circulating online.
The reported 800,000 dollars figure puts the film within reach of the 1 million dollar US premiere gross previously recorded by Animal, a notable benchmark for a Hindi film in the market. However, whether Ramayana can cross that mark will depend on how bookings progress in the remaining days. Early reactions have praised the film's scale, performances and visual presentation, with Yash's portrayal of Ravana receiving particular attention. The response has added to the conversation around the film as it prepares for its worldwide release.
Hindi Markets Lead, But Premium Formats Draw Interest
In India, the Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of advance bookings, contributing around 84 percent of the total gross in the reported market split. Kannada bookings account for approximately 13 percent, with Bengaluru emerging as a key market, while Telugu bookings contribute around 3 pc.
Premium formats are another important part of the film's advance booking performance. IMAX, 4DX, Dolby and other premium screens have reportedly contributed around 27 pc of the gross despite accounting for only a small share of the available shows. IMAX 3D screenings have also recorded strong interest, suggesting that audiences are willing to pay more for a large-screen experience.
The National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Mumbai have emerged as key markets in the advance booking trend. Hyderabad has also shown strong interest in the Telugu version, with the figures indicating healthy occupancy.
The Final Week Could Be Crucial
With seven days still left before its release, Ramayana: Part One has room to add more tickets to its opening-day advance. The film's domestic bookings have followed a steady upward trend rather than relying on a single surge, while its US premiere sales have gained fresh momentum following the first reactions.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first installment of a two-part mythological epic based on Valmiki's ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the ambitious project is reportedly being made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for both parts, making it one of the most expensive Indian film productions ever.