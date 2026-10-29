ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Part 1 Advance Booking: India Gross Breaches Rs 15 Cr Mark As US Sales Surge

Ramayana Part 1 Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is building momentum at the advance booking counters ahead of its November 5 release. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has collected Rs 15.94 crore in advance bookings across India, including blocked seats, with seven days remaining before its theatrical debut. Excluding block seats, the gross stands at Rs 13.12 crore.

According to the latest booking update, the film has sold around 3.07 lakh advance tickets across the country. Of these, approximately 2.49 lakh tickets have been booked without counting block seats. The film has 6,472 shows listed, while its advance booking continues to grow across Hindi, Kannada and Telugu markets.

The latest figures suggest that genuine ticket sales are contributing significantly to the film's opening-day advance. With a week left before release, the coming days will be important in determining how much further the advance figures can rise. US Premiere Sales See A Big Jump The film is also drawing attention in North America, where its premiere advance booking has recorded a sharp rise. Reportedly, US premiere sales climbed from around 631,000 dollars to 800,000 dollars in just 24 hours, marking a jump of approximately 27 percent. The surge followed the film's world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi attended the event, after which positive early audience reactions began circulating online. The reported 800,000 dollars figure puts the film within reach of the 1 million dollar US premiere gross previously recorded by Animal, a notable benchmark for a Hindi film in the market. However, whether Ramayana can cross that mark will depend on how bookings progress in the remaining days. Early reactions have praised the film's scale, performances and visual presentation, with Yash's portrayal of Ravana receiving particular attention. The response has added to the conversation around the film as it prepares for its worldwide release. Hindi Markets Lead, But Premium Formats Draw Interest