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Ramayana OTT Release: Namit Malhotra Reveals When Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Will Arrive On Streaming Platforms

Ramayana OTT Release ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: With Ramayana: Part 1 continuing its successful theatrical run, audiences who didn't catch the film in cinemas are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. However, those hoping to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer from the comfort of their homes may have to wait a little longer. Producer Namit Malhotra has made it clear that the film is not heading to streaming platforms anytime soon.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Malhotra addressed the growing curiosity around the film's digital premiere. He was asked about viewers who have chosen to skip the theatrical experience, believing they could simply watch the film for free once it arrives on OTT. The producer was also asked about the next instalments of the ambitious project.

Responding to the question, Malhotra explained that the team is not following a conventional release strategy for the film. He added that he has always wanted audiences to experience Ramayana on the big screen, especially because of its music and visual scale. "We are currently in discussions about it, because I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals. It will only arrive on OTT after several months; we have no immediate plans for that, and I haven't sold this film to anyone for an OTT release yet," he told in the interview to the news channel. Why Namit Malhotra wants audiences to watch Ramayana in theatres