Ramayana OTT Release: Namit Malhotra Reveals When Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Will Arrive On Streaming Platforms
Producer Namit Malhotra talks about Ramayana OTT release plans, urging audiences to experience Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mythological epic in theatres first.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Ramayana: Part 1 continuing its successful theatrical run, audiences who didn't catch the film in cinemas are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. However, those hoping to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer from the comfort of their homes may have to wait a little longer. Producer Namit Malhotra has made it clear that the film is not heading to streaming platforms anytime soon.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Malhotra addressed the growing curiosity around the film's digital premiere. He was asked about viewers who have chosen to skip the theatrical experience, believing they could simply watch the film for free once it arrives on OTT. The producer was also asked about the next instalments of the ambitious project.
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
Responding to the question, Malhotra explained that the team is not following a conventional release strategy for the film. He added that he has always wanted audiences to experience Ramayana on the big screen, especially because of its music and visual scale. "We are currently in discussions about it, because I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals. It will only arrive on OTT after several months; we have no immediate plans for that, and I haven't sold this film to anyone for an OTT release yet," he told in the interview to the news channel.
Witness the world of Ramayana come alive in cinemas. Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in theatres worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/O5gHKut9Kx— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 29, 2026
Why Namit Malhotra wants audiences to watch Ramayana in theatres
Malhotra's comments underline the importance of the theatrical experience for a film of this scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 brings together an elaborate visual world, a mythological story and a large ensemble cast. The makers appear keen to give audiences the opportunity to experience these elements on the biggest possible screen before taking the film to digital platforms.
Grateful for the love Ramayana continues to receive. 🙏🏻 Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/cqNpS9daNc— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 28, 2026
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Ravi Dubey in a pivotal role. Released in theatres on November 5, it has continued to attract moviegoers even as it enters its fourth week.
#Ramayana [#Hindi] continues to be the FIRST CHOICE of moviegoers on its fourth Saturday [Day 24], despite the arrival of two new releases… In fact, the *combined business* of the two new releases on their *opening Saturday* is still LOWER than #Ramayana’s *fourth Saturday* total. Going forward… ⭐️ #Ramayana show count, which was reduced on Friday following the arrival of the new releases, has been increased again for Sunday [today; Day 25]. ⭐️ #Ramayana advance bookings for Sunday across national chains are EXCELLENT – double digits loading yet again! ⭐️ #Ramayana has opted for the #BlockbusterTuesday discounted ticket pricing this Tuesday. #Ramayana is truly UNSTOPPABLE! ⭐️ #Ramayana [Week 4] Fri 5 cr, Sat 9.31 cr. Total: ₹ 796.07 cr. NOTE: #Hindi version. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2026
Ramayana continues its strong theatrical run
The film's box-office performance has remained encouraging despite the arrival of new releases. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 14.65 crore nett in India on its fourth Saturday, taking its domestic nett total past the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Its worldwide gross has also crossed Rs 1,800 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the Hindi version continued to be the first choice among moviegoers on its fourth Saturday.