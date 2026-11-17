ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Makes It To IMDb's Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide; Check Which Films It Beats

Ramayana Makes It To IMDb's Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide; Check Which Films It Beats ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to attract attention from movie lovers across the world. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has secured the third position on IMDb’s list of the 10 Most Popular Movies worldwide this week. It is also the only Indian film to feature in the global Top 10, sharing the list with several international titles.

The latest ranking, dated November 17, 2026, puts Ramayana ahead of seven other films, including some major international releases. The film has managed to enter the top three during its second week in theatres. While two movies have taken the first and second positions, the Indian mythological epic has managed to stay ahead of several other titles.

Ramayana Beats Several Global Titles To Secure No. 3 Spot According to IMDb’s weekly popularity chart, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend currently holds the third position among the most popular movies worldwide. The film follows You Can See Everything, which has taken the top spot, and Ebenezer, which ranks second. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is placed fourth, one position below Ramayana. Other films featured in the list include The End of Oak Street, Heartland, Heart of the Beast, Wild Horse Nine, Godzilla Minus Zero and Resident Evil. The ranking makes Ramayana the only Indian entry among the 10 films. Its position alongside these international titles highlights the attention the film is receiving from audiences beyond the Indian market. IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies Worldwide This Week