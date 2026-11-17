Ramayana Makes It To IMDb's Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide; Check Which Films It Beats
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana ranks third on IMDb's most popular movies worldwide list this week, becoming the only Indian film among the global Top 10.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to attract attention from movie lovers across the world. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has secured the third position on IMDb’s list of the 10 Most Popular Movies worldwide this week. It is also the only Indian film to feature in the global Top 10, sharing the list with several international titles.
The latest ranking, dated November 17, 2026, puts Ramayana ahead of seven other films, including some major international releases. The film has managed to enter the top three during its second week in theatres. While two movies have taken the first and second positions, the Indian mythological epic has managed to stay ahead of several other titles.
Ramayana Beats Several Global Titles To Secure No. 3 Spot
According to IMDb’s weekly popularity chart, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend currently holds the third position among the most popular movies worldwide. The film follows You Can See Everything, which has taken the top spot, and Ebenezer, which ranks second.
Interestingly, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is placed fourth, one position below Ramayana. Other films featured in the list include The End of Oak Street, Heartland, Heart of the Beast, Wild Horse Nine, Godzilla Minus Zero and Resident Evil.
The ranking makes Ramayana the only Indian entry among the 10 films. Its position alongside these international titles highlights the attention the film is receiving from audiences beyond the Indian market.
IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies Worldwide This Week
Here is the complete list of the 10 most popular movies on IMDb worldwide this week, as of November 17, 2026:
1. You Can See Everything
2. Ebenezer
3. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
4. The Odyssey
5. The End of Oak Street
6. Heartland
7. Heart of the Beast
8. Wild Horse Nine
9. Godzilla Minus Zero
10. Resident Evil
It is important to note that IMDb’s popularity chart is different from its user rating system. The weekly rankings are based on the interest shown by users on the platform, including page views. Therefore, a film’s position on this list reflects how much attention it is receiving rather than its box-office performance.
Ramayana Box Office Collection
Ramayana is enjoying a strong run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 813.24 crore and an India gross collection of Rs 971.61 crore by Day 13, based on live estimates.
Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,437.25 crore through Day 12, including Rs 490 crore from overseas markets. The Day 13 India figures were based on live tracking available until 5:03 PM IST, while the worldwide total did not include overseas earnings for Day 13.