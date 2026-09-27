Ramayana Makers Unveil New Posters Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash After Mumbai Event
Ramayana makers unveiled two new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, offering fans a closer look at the highly awaited film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 27, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Part One have unveiled two new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The posters were released after a special event in Mumbai on Saturday, where the team came together to kick off the promotions of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological drama.
One of the posters features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The trio is seen dressed in simple traditional clothes as they stand together during their exile. The poster carries the caption, "Together Always, in Dharma," highlighting the bond between the three characters.
The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana pic.twitter.com/45a1Kh2keZ— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 26, 2026
The second poster offers a sharp contrast. It features Yash as Ravana, dressed in black and gold and standing against the backdrop of his grand palace in Lanka. The makers described him as "The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana" and added, "Our Truth. Our History."
The Ramayana Trailer.— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) July 29, 2026
This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹
Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari
Starring
Ranbir Kapoor as Rama
Yash as Ravana
Sai Pallavi as Sita
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman
Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures…
The posters have caught the attention of fans, with many praising the visuals and calling them more impressive than the earlier glimpses from the film. The contrasting looks of Ram and Ravana also offer a glimpse into the scale and visual world being created for the two-part franchise.
Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) April 2, 2026
His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of… pic.twitter.com/FjlcgF6e8q
The poster reveal came after a star-studded event in Mumbai attended by Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and producer Namit Malhotra. American YouTube sensation MrBeast also made a surprise appearance at the event. During the gathering, Ranbir asked MrBeast to chant "Jai Shri Ram" after the YouTuber appeared unsure of what to say.
Witness the IMMORTAL story of Rama vs. Ravana 🏹— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) July 4, 2025
Ramayana.
Our Truth. Our History.
Filmed for IMAX.
From INDIA for a BETTER World.#Ramayana #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra pic.twitter.com/IIqmpefKIW
Ranbir also spoke about the idea of Dharma and what Lord Ram represents. He said Ram never tried to be a hero and described him as Maryada Purushottam, or an ideal man. According to the actor, Ram gave up the comforts of being a prince to fulfil his father's promise and his duties. The event also saw Ranbir lift the Shiv Dhanush after folding his hands and offering prayers.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Adinath Kothare. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in cinemas during Diwali 2026. The second part is expected to arrive in 2027.