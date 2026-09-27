ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Makers Unveil New Posters Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash After Mumbai Event

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana: Part One have unveiled two new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The posters were released after a special event in Mumbai on Saturday, where the team came together to kick off the promotions of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological drama.

The second poster offers a sharp contrast. It features Yash as Ravana, dressed in black and gold and standing against the backdrop of his grand palace in Lanka. The makers described him as "The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana" and added, "Our Truth. Our History."

One of the posters features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The trio is seen dressed in simple traditional clothes as they stand together during their exile. The poster carries the caption, "Together Always, in Dharma," highlighting the bond between the three characters.

The posters have caught the attention of fans, with many praising the visuals and calling them more impressive than the earlier glimpses from the film. The contrasting looks of Ram and Ravana also offer a glimpse into the scale and visual world being created for the two-part franchise.

The poster reveal came after a star-studded event in Mumbai attended by Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and producer Namit Malhotra. American YouTube sensation MrBeast also made a surprise appearance at the event. During the gathering, Ranbir asked MrBeast to chant "Jai Shri Ram" after the YouTuber appeared unsure of what to say.

Ranbir also spoke about the idea of Dharma and what Lord Ram represents. He said Ram never tried to be a hero and described him as Maryada Purushottam, or an ideal man. According to the actor, Ram gave up the comforts of being a prince to fulfil his father's promise and his duties. The event also saw Ranbir lift the Shiv Dhanush after folding his hands and offering prayers.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Adinath Kothare. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in cinemas during Diwali 2026. The second part is expected to arrive in 2027.