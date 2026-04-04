Ramayana Made On Rs 4000 Crore: Here's A List Of 5 Other Big-Budget Films In India
Ramayana, made on a reported Rs 4000 crore budget, leads India's biggest films list, followed by several other high-budget projects in recent years.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana is one of the most ambitious films being made in India right now. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is planned as a two-part story, and reports say the total budget is around Rs 4,000 crore. If that is actually true, nothing in Indian cinema comes close to it.
The casting has already got people talking. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Yash is taking on the role of Ravana. That’s a strong mix, and clearly the makers are not holding back. The VFX work is being handled by DNEG, which tells that they are aiming for something big, not just a regular mythological film.
There’s also talk that they might use AI dubbing so the film can be released in multiple languages without losing quality. The plan is to release it around Diwali 2026, so there’s still time, but expectations are already sky high.
If you look at recent years, Indian films have slowly been getting bigger in scale. Some worked, some didn’t. But budgets have definitely gone up. Here are a few films that show that trend.
Varanasi (2027)
Budget: Rs 1000–1300 crore
Varanasi is another massive project that people are waiting for. It is being directed by SS Rajamouli, who usually doesn’t think small. He has worked on the story with V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi.
The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast. From what has been shared, the story is about a man named Rudhra who faces a global crisis when an asteroid is about to hit Earth.
It’s not just a single-location story. It moves across different places and even different timelines. That’s probably where a big chunk of the budget is going. The film is expected to release in April 2027.
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups (2026)
Budget: Rs 600–700 crore
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups is very different in tone but still a big-budget film. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in a double role.
The story is set in Goa, somewhere between the 1940s and 1970s. It follows a gangster dealing with power, crime, and betrayal. It’s supposed to be dark and stylish, not a typical commercial film. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
Budget: Rs 600 crore
Kalki 2898 AD showed what happens when a big idea works. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film had a huge cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.
The story is set far in the future and mixes science fiction with mythology. At its core, it is about protecting a child who could change the future. The film looked grand and people showed up for it. It ended up earning more than Rs 1,100 crore worldwide.
Adipurush (2023)
Budget: Rs 500–700 crore
Adipurush had a similar idea on paper but things didn’t go as planned. Directed by Om Raut, the film starred Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.
People had high expectations, but after release, there was a lot of criticism. The dialogues and VFX became a major issue. Even with such a big budget, the film could not connect with audiences and didn’t perform well overall.
RRR (2022)
Budget: Rs 550 crore
RRR is probably the best example of how to use a big budget properly. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
The story is fictional but set during the pre-independence period. It focuses on the bond between two revolutionaries. What really worked was that the film didn’t just rely on scale. The emotions, music, and action all came together. That’s why it connected with people everywhere and earned over Rs 1,200 crore.