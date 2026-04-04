ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Made On Rs 4000 Crore: Here's A List Of 5 Other Big-Budget Films In India

Hyderabad: Ramayana is one of the most ambitious films being made in India right now. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is planned as a two-part story, and reports say the total budget is around Rs 4,000 crore. If that is actually true, nothing in Indian cinema comes close to it.

The casting has already got people talking. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Yash is taking on the role of Ravana. That’s a strong mix, and clearly the makers are not holding back. The VFX work is being handled by DNEG, which tells that they are aiming for something big, not just a regular mythological film.

There’s also talk that they might use AI dubbing so the film can be released in multiple languages without losing quality. The plan is to release it around Diwali 2026, so there’s still time, but expectations are already sky high.

If you look at recent years, Indian films have slowly been getting bigger in scale. Some worked, some didn’t. But budgets have definitely gone up. Here are a few films that show that trend.

Varanasi (2027)

Budget: Rs 1000–1300 crore

Varanasi is another massive project that people are waiting for. It is being directed by SS Rajamouli, who usually doesn’t think small. He has worked on the story with V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast. From what has been shared, the story is about a man named Rudhra who faces a global crisis when an asteroid is about to hit Earth.

It’s not just a single-location story. It moves across different places and even different timelines. That’s probably where a big chunk of the budget is going. The film is expected to release in April 2027.

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups (2026)

Budget: Rs 600–700 crore