ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana First Song Jai Jai Ram Out: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Bring Devotional Track To Life

The song speaks about seeking Ram's grace and remembering his name during moments of fear, darkness and uncertainty. It also presents him as a guide, protector and source of strength.

The song opens the musical world of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic with a strong devotional mood. Rather than being built around a conventional romantic or dramatic setup, Jai Jai Ram revolves around the name of Lord Ram and the faith associated with him. The lyrics repeatedly return to "Jai Jai Ram" and "Sita-Ram", while also drawing from familiar devotional verses such as "Achyutam Keshavam".

Hyderabad: The musical journey of Ramayana has begun with the release of its first song, Jai Jai Ram. The devotional track, composed by AR Rahman, features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song was released on September 14, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The accompanying video gives a glimpse into Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram. He is shown in several moments that highlight different sides of the character. In one sequence, Ram is seen being worshipped and idolised by devotees. The video also features Ranbir as Ram taking care of his father, King Dashrath, played by Arun Govil. The father-son moments add an emotional layer to the song and offer a glimpse into Ram's relationship with his family.

Sai Pallavi also appears as Sita. One of the notable moments shows Ram and Sita during their jaimala ceremony, giving audiences a glimpse of their bond. The newly released poster had already shown Ram placing a flower in Sita's hair against a serene backdrop. The song, therefore, works not just as a devotional track but also as a brief introduction to the world and characters of Ramayana.

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal Join Hands

AR Rahman has composed Jai Jai Ram, while Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their distinct voices to the track, adding to its emotional and devotional quality. The makers had earlier said that the song was intended to capture the emotional and spiritual core of Ramayana. Rahman has also described the composition as being built around the simple repetition of Shri Ram's name while retaining the intimacy of a prayer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part Two is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.