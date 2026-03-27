ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama To Release On Hanuman Jayanti, Confirms Namit Malhotra

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Namit took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and announce the major update. His caption read, "Shubh Rama Navami. Thank you for your faith and patience. On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together. #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027." The announcement immediately sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film.

Hyderabad: The excitement around Ramayana continues to grow as producer Namit Malhotra confirms that the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama will be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is already one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles of 2026. With a massive global scale, top-tier talent, and cutting-edge technology, the two-part epic aims to bring one of India's most beloved stories to audiences around the world.

The post further emphasised the emotional and cultural significance of the project. It read: "SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI. THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE, 'RAMA' ON 2ND APRIL, ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND LAUNCH WITH FANS TO CELEBRATE THIS MOMENT, ACROSS THE WORLD. THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE, FAITH, AND PATIENCE."

Ramayana brings together a stellar cast. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey essays Lakshman. The film also marks a historic collaboration between two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, who are joining forces for the music.

The project is being mounted on a grand scale with international technicians and top Hollywood talent. The makers are blending advanced visual effects with immersive storytelling to recreate the ancient world. The film is being shot for IMAX and will release in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027. Described as more than just a mythological retelling, Ramayana aims to present India's cultural heritage to a global audience. With the first look of 'Rama' set for Hanuman Jayanti, anticipation is at an all-time high.