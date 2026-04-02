ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana First Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor As Rama Leaves Fans And Critics Mesmerised On Hanuman Jayanti

Sharing the first glimpse, Namit Malhotra described Lord Rama as the "greatest of all time," highlighting his life of duty, sacrifice, and choices made for the greater good. According to Malhotra, the character's legacy continues to inspire humanity and reinforce belief in the goodness of the human spirit. The film's first part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, while the second part will follow in Diwali 2027.

Hyderabad: The first glimpse of Rama from director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana has created a wave of excitement among fans, especially as it arrived on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The project, backed by producer Namit Malhotra, is already being described as one of the biggest cinematic undertakings in Indian cinema, and the initial look has only added to the anticipation. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, the film aims to present the timeless epic on a grand global scale.

The teaser for Ramayana: The Introduction gives fans a first look at Ranbir in his role. Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi appear only briefly in a few shots, along with glimpses of Ravana's kingdom. The video, titled Rama, mainly focuses on the journey and adventures of Lord Rama. The visuals stand out for their grand scale and impressive appeal. Soon after the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "Incredible! Gave me goosebumps. much-awaited." Another commented, "Out of the world , what a fab fab first look." Third user added, "This is iconic."

The glimpse was first unveiled at a special event in Los Angeles, where Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra presented the crucial asset of the film. Videos from the event quickly went viral, showing enthusiastic audience reactions. Many attendees reportedly praised the scale, visuals, and emotional depth hinted in the preview. During the event, Ranbir spoke about portraying Lord Ram, calling him the "conscience keeper of billions of people" and emphasising values like compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared his reaction after watching the glimpse, calling it "mesmerising" and "breathtaking." He praised Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal, noting that the actor exudes grace, divinity, and strength. Adarsh further highlighted the stunning visuals, groundbreaking VFX, and electrifying background score by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. According to him, Ramayana is not just a film for today but one meant for generations to come.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has described the project as more than just a film, calling it a cultural milestone designed to transcend borders while honouring Indian heritage. With its scale, star cast, and global vision, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most awaited cinematic spectacles of 2026.