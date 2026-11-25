ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana Enters Oscars 2027 Race For Best Visual Effects; Competes With Avengers Doomsday, Dune 3

Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana Enters Oscars 2027 Race For Best Visual Effects ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has earned a place in the race for one of the biggest honours in world cinema. The film has made it to the list of 20 productions being considered for the Best Visual Effects award at the 99th Academy Awards. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now in competition with several major Hollywood films, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The list also features Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero.

According to a report by a magazine, the teams behind the 20 selected films have been informed about their inclusion in the race. However, this is not the final Oscar shortlist. The films will go through another round of selection before the Academy announces the final nominations.

The other films on the list include Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Supergirl, Moana, Jumanji: Open World, The Sheep Detectives, Whalefall and Wildwood, among others. Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero is also among the 20 contenders. Its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, won the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 2025 ceremony. Ramayana has received considerable attention for its large-scale visuals and computer-generated effects. The film’s visual effects have been created by DNEG, a studio that has won eight Academy Awards. The company has also worked on several major Hollywood films, including Dune and Interstellar. Its work on Ramayana has helped the Indian epic stand alongside some of the biggest films in the world.