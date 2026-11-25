Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana Enters Oscars 2027 Race For Best Visual Effects; Competes With Avengers Doomsday, Dune 3
Ramayana has entered the Oscars' Best Visual Effects race, joining major films, including Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday and The Odyssey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has earned a place in the race for one of the biggest honours in world cinema. The film has made it to the list of 20 productions being considered for the Best Visual Effects award at the 99th Academy Awards. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now in competition with several major Hollywood films, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The list also features Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero.
According to a report by a magazine, the teams behind the 20 selected films have been informed about their inclusion in the race. However, this is not the final Oscar shortlist. The films will go through another round of selection before the Academy announces the final nominations.
The other films on the list include Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Supergirl, Moana, Jumanji: Open World, The Sheep Detectives, Whalefall and Wildwood, among others. Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero is also among the 20 contenders. Its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, won the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 2025 ceremony.
Ramayana has received considerable attention for its large-scale visuals and computer-generated effects. The film’s visual effects have been created by DNEG, a studio that has won eight Academy Awards. The company has also worked on several major Hollywood films, including Dune and Interstellar. Its work on Ramayana has helped the Indian epic stand alongside some of the biggest films in the world.
This is not the first time an Indian film has reached this stage in the Best Visual Effects category. SS Rajamouli’s RRR also made it to the top 20 films considered for the award at the 95th Academy Awards. However, the film could not secure a final nomination. Ramayana will now look to go a step further in the selection process.
The Academy’s preliminary voting for the category is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 11. The official shortlist of 10 films will be announced on December 15. The shortlisted teams will then take part in visual effects presentations and screenings between January 8 and January 10, 2027. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21, ahead of the awards ceremony on March 14, 2027.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is based on the Hindu epic written by Valmiki. The first part of the two-film story features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also has a large supporting cast.
Released globally through Sony Pictures, Ramayana has enjoyed a strong run at the box office. In 20 days, the film reportedly collected Rs 1,735 crore worldwide, including $65 million from overseas markets. It has also been shortlisted in two categories at the Critics Choice Awards: Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design.