ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Part 1 Early Reactions: Here's What Viewers Are Saying About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Epic

Hyderabad: The world premiere of Ramayana: Part 1 took place at the David Geffen Theatre of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 27, 2026. The invite-only screening brought together the film's cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The event featured a 3D screening and a Diwali-themed traditional Indian dress code.

With the film gearing up for its global release, early reactions from the premiere have started emerging online. While some viewers have praised its grand visuals and performances, others feel the ambitious adaptation falls short in certain areas.

Ramayana Early Reviews: What Are Viewers Saying?

One viewer called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend spectacular, praising its visuals, dance sequences, music and action. The review described Ranbir Kapoor as "sublime" and Yash as "magnetic", calling the film one of the year's most immersive cinematic experiences.

Another review offered a more mixed assessment. While appreciating the film's scale and visual ambition, the viewer felt that the emotional impact was missing in several places. Yash emerged as the standout performer, with his screen presence and introduction sequences receiving particular praise.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play Ram and Sita, respectively, were described as decent in their roles. However, the reviewer felt their characters could have had greater emotional depth and a stronger sense of divinity. The visual effects also received mixed feedback.

While some sequences looked impressive, certain green-screen shots and the appearance of the asuras reportedly fell short. The music was another area of concern, with the reviewer feeling it failed to deliver the spiritual impact expected from an epic of this scale. The second half was also criticised for its lengthy action sequences.