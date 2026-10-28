Ramayana Part 1 Early Reactions: Here's What Viewers Are Saying About Ranbir Kapoor - Yash Starrer Epic
Ramayana: Part 1 receives mixed early reactions, with viewers praising its grand visuals and Yash's Ravana while raising concerns about music, pacing and emotional depth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The world premiere of Ramayana: Part 1 took place at the David Geffen Theatre of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 27, 2026. The invite-only screening brought together the film's cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The event featured a 3D screening and a Diwali-themed traditional Indian dress code.
With the film gearing up for its global release, early reactions from the premiere have started emerging online. While some viewers have praised its grand visuals and performances, others feel the ambitious adaptation falls short in certain areas.
Ramayana Early Reviews: What Are Viewers Saying?
One viewer called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend spectacular, praising its visuals, dance sequences, music and action. The review described Ranbir Kapoor as "sublime" and Yash as "magnetic", calling the film one of the year's most immersive cinematic experiences.
Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle! #Ramayana https://t.co/MAw7rNaqS1— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) October 28, 2026
Another review offered a more mixed assessment. While appreciating the film's scale and visual ambition, the viewer felt that the emotional impact was missing in several places. Yash emerged as the standout performer, with his screen presence and introduction sequences receiving particular praise.
Ramayana Rise of a Legend out of the theater Reaction! (2026) https://t.co/qYAXabwK8L via @YouTube #Ramayana— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) October 28, 2026
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play Ram and Sita, respectively, were described as decent in their roles. However, the reviewer felt their characters could have had greater emotional depth and a stronger sense of divinity. The visual effects also received mixed feedback.
First reaction on Ramayana is out 💥 #Ramayana https://t.co/4d6gBOd5ws— Lucif3r. (@Luci_twtz) October 28, 2026
While some sequences looked impressive, certain green-screen shots and the appearance of the asuras reportedly fell short. The music was another area of concern, with the reviewer feeling it failed to deliver the spiritual impact expected from an epic of this scale. The second half was also criticised for its lengthy action sequences.
Letterboxd Reviews Praise The Film's Visual Appeal
Reactions have also appeared on Letterboxd, a social media platform and film catalogue popular among movie lovers, often described as Goodreads for movies. One user called the film "a cinematic spectacle in the making", praising its breathtaking visuals, grand mythology and storytelling. The review also highlighted the potential of Indian mythology to connect with audiences across the world.
Another viewer praised the combination of cinematic techniques, technology, performances and mythology, describing the film as a visually rich presentation of Indian history. Yash's portrayal of Ravana received special appreciation, while the rest of the cast, including Ranbir, was also praised. The early reactions, however, are not entirely unanimous. While the film's scale and visual ambition have impressed some viewers, concerns about its music, pacing and emotional depth suggest that opinions remain divided.
More About Ramayana: Part 1
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first installment of a two-part mythological epic based on Valmiki's ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the ambitious project is reportedly being made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for both parts, making it one of the most expensive Indian film productions ever. With its grand scale and retelling of a story deeply rooted in Indian culture, Ramayana: Part 1 is among the most anticipated upcoming releases.