ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Costume Designers Address Backlash Over Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta's Looks, Say Every Detail Has Meaning

Speaking to a newswire, Rimple said they were aware that the film would invite strong opinions. The Ramayana has been part of the cultural memory of generations, and she said discussions around casting, costumes and visual effects were always expected. What surprised them, however, was the amount of negativity that came with some of the reactions.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has created plenty of excitement, but it has also opened up conversations around the film's costumes. While the scale, visual effects and star cast have drawn attention, some of the looks have faced criticism online, particularly those of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Now, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narulah have opened up about the choices behind the looks and responded to the chatter surrounding them.

Sai Pallavi's look as Sita became one of the main talking points after the trailer was released. Rimple explained that the look was based on her own understanding of Sita rather than an attempt to recreate a historically accurate costume. She said that when she thinks of Sita, she thinks of the image she has grown up worshipping.

According to the designer, there is no preserved clothing from the Treta Yuga that can be used as a direct reference. Instead, the team looked at the many visual representations of Sita that have become familiar over the years, including calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and the works of Raja Ravi Varma. She also pointed out that the Ramayana has been interpreted in different ways across cultures and countries.

Lara Dutta's look as Kaikeyi also attracted attention, with some viewers comparing elements of her costume to outfits seen in television adaptations of mythological stories. Harpreet explained that the costume was designed with Kaikeyi's emotional journey in mind. He said the colours were carefully chosen, with green representing motherhood and deep maroon reflecting the emotional strength and darker side of the decision she has to make. Her character is caught between her love for her son and her relationship with Rama, and the designers wanted that conflict to come through visually.

The designers have now urged audiences to see the complete film before making a final judgment about the costumes. They believe every detail, from the colours to the fabric and design, was chosen with a larger visual idea in mind. Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is one of the most ambitious Indian film projects in recent years. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.