Ramayana Box Office: Worldwide Gross Beyond Rs 663 Cr After Day 5 Sees 91% Jump, Day 6 Already On Fire
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana jumped 91.5% on Day 5, and the surge continues as advance booking for Day 6 is already underway.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Monday was the day team Ramayana was apparently waiting for. After a decent but not record breaking opening weekend, the film picked up sharply on Day 5. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 107.50 crore net in India on Monday, November 9. The uptick continues on Tuesday, which is Day 6. So far, the film has already registered nearly Rs 50 crore in advance booking in India alone.
After a dip on Day 2, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological drama picked up pace at the box office on Day 3 but again tumbled on Day 4. In a dramatic turn, on Day 5 the film took a jump of about 91.5% from previous day when it had collected Rs 56.15 crore. This was the biggest single day for the film so far, and the biggest Monday ever for an Indian film.
Day Wise India Net So Far
Day 1, Thursday Rs 64.85 crore
Day 2, Friday Rs 48.05 crore
Day 3, Saturday Rs 69.80 crore
Day 4, Sunday Rs 56.15 crore
Day 5, Monday Rs 107.50 crore
India gross after 5 days is Rs 413.90 crore. Overseas gross is Rs 250 crore, with Rs 25 crore coming on Day 5 alone. That takes the worldwide gross to Rs 663.90 crore, as per Sacnilk early estimates.
Ramayana Box Office Collections After Day 5
India Gross collections RS 413.90 crore
India Net Collections Rs 346.35 crore
Overseas Gross Rs 250.00 crore
Worldwide Gross Rs 663.90 crore
These are still estimates and final numbers often change slightly. But even if they are revised down a little, the trend is clear. Monday was much stronger than the weekend.
Why Did Monday Witnessed 91.5% Jump?
A few practical reasons for massive jump on Day 5. The film released just before Diwali. It it the time when many people would usually be busy with family, travel and festivals. For a lot of families, Monday was the first free day to go together.
Second, the film is playing in a huge number of shows. On Day 5, it had 23,911 shows with an overall occupancy of 64.9% as per Sacnilk. When you have that many shows, even a normal day can add up to a big number.
Hindi contributed the most on Day 5, Rs 87.25 crore. Kannada was Rs 7.50 crore, Telugu Rs 6 crore, Tamil Rs 4 crore, and Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore.
The Monday figure also puts it in a small list. It is now the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross Rs 100 crore net in India in one day. It has also beaten Dhurandhar 2's first Monday collection of Rs 60 crore by a wide margin.
That said, it is still below Dhurandhar 2's best single day of Rs 114.85 crore, which came on its Day 4.
Day 6 Advance Booking
For Tuesday, November 10, what Sacnilk report shows is that the Day 6 advance booking of Rs 49.53 crore gross including blocked seats, and Rs 43.42 crore without blocked seats. That is from 13.18 lakh tickets booked across 25,395 shows in 3,036 cinemas.
Hindi accounts for about 80% of this advance, at Rs 39.49 crore. 3D shows are ahead of 2D, at Rs 28.32 crore against Rs 15.47 crore. Premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and Dolby make up about 11%.
NCR is the top city for Day 6 advance at Rs 6.57 crore, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Sacnilk also lists 38 shows as already sold out.
These advance numbers do not include spot booking on Tuesday, which is how a large part of the audience still buys tickets in India. The final Day 6 total will be higher than Rs 49.53 crore, but how much higher will depend on footfalls.
What To Watch Now
The film still has a long way to go before anyone can call it a clear hit. The makers have claimed Rs 4000 crore budget for the two parts together and Part 1 alone will need to earn a lot more to cover its share.
Wednesday is Bhai Dooj in many North Indian states, which is a holiday. That could help Day 7. If the film holds through the weekdays, Rs 1,000 crore worldwide is possible. If it drops sharply after the festival rush, the picture will change.