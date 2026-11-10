ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office: Worldwide Gross Beyond Rs 663 Cr After Day 5 Sees 91% Jump, Day 6 Already On Fire

Ramayana Box Office ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Monday was the day team Ramayana was apparently waiting for. After a decent but not record breaking opening weekend, the film picked up sharply on Day 5. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 107.50 crore net in India on Monday, November 9. The uptick continues on Tuesday, which is Day 6. So far, the film has already registered nearly Rs 50 crore in advance booking in India alone.

After a dip on Day 2, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological drama picked up pace at the box office on Day 3 but again tumbled on Day 4. In a dramatic turn, on Day 5 the film took a jump of about 91.5% from previous day when it had collected Rs 56.15 crore. This was the biggest single day for the film so far, and the biggest Monday ever for an Indian film.

Day Wise India Net So Far Day 1, Thursday Rs 64.85 crore Day 2, Friday Rs 48.05 crore Day 3, Saturday Rs 69.80 crore Day 4, Sunday Rs 56.15 crore Day 5, Monday Rs 107.50 crore India gross after 5 days is Rs 413.90 crore. Overseas gross is Rs 250 crore, with Rs 25 crore coming on Day 5 alone. That takes the worldwide gross to Rs 663.90 crore, as per Sacnilk early estimates. Ramayana Box Office Collections After Day 5

India Gross collections RS 413.90 crore India Net Collections Rs 346.35 crore Overseas Gross Rs 250.00 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 663.90 crore These are still estimates and final numbers often change slightly. But even if they are revised down a little, the trend is clear. Monday was much stronger than the weekend. Why Did Monday Witnessed 91.5% Jump? A few practical reasons for massive jump on Day 5. The film released just before Diwali. It it the time when many people would usually be busy with family, travel and festivals. For a lot of families, Monday was the first free day to go together. Second, the film is playing in a huge number of shows. On Day 5, it had 23,911 shows with an overall occupancy of 64.9% as per Sacnilk. When you have that many shows, even a normal day can add up to a big number. Hindi contributed the most on Day 5, Rs 87.25 crore. Kannada was Rs 7.50 crore, Telugu Rs 6 crore, Tamil Rs 4 crore, and Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore.