ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office: Rs 100 Cr Single-Day Milestone On Day 5 Loading After Diwali Dip

Ramayana Box Office Collection ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Hyderabad: Ramayana: Part One did not have a smooth opening weekend. It had a dramatic one and the extended Diwali holidays are adding to the footfalls. Advance booking for the Ramayana's Day 5 which is today, shows collections are likely to cross Rs 100 crore. This is bigger than the film's opening numbers. The film witnessed some ups and downs since it released on November 5. After a dip it recovered and now at the current pace, the Day 5 advance is heading past Rs 60 crores gross by Monday morning. Here is a complete breakdown of the box office numbers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part One, which is mounted on a massive scale.

The film opened big, dipped on Day 2, bounced back on Day 3, and then closed its 4-day extended Diwali weekend just short of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Here is how it actually played out, day by day.

Day 1: A Strong Start Ramayana opened to Rs 64.85 crore net in India. It was the biggest opening of Ranbir Kapoor's career, and a huge number for a Thursday, which is a working day. Hindi led the way, and the film also opened well in the South, especially in Kannada, thanks to Yash playing Ravana. Worldwide, Day 1 gross was around Rs 125 to Rs 128 crore. Everyone expected the weekend to explode from here. But the collections dropped after opening day. Day 2: The Dip On Friday, the film collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India, a fall of almost 26% from Day 1. Why? It was a normal working day, and most families were busy with pre-Diwali preparations. Trade experts also said the Hindi belt was a little slow because people were saving their big outing for the weekend. After 2 days, the India total was Rs 112.90 crore net, and worldwide gross was Rs 221.05 crore. For a film made on such a huge scale, that Friday dip created some worry. Day 3: The Comeback

Saturday changed everything when the film collected Rs 69.80 crore net in India, its biggest single day so far. That is a jump of 45% over Friday. Hindi alone gave Rs 53 crore on Saturday. Kannada added Rs 6.30 crore, Telugu Rs 6 crore, Tamil Rs 2.50 crore and Malayalam Rs 2 crore. Overseas also exploded. The film earned around Rs 60-69 crore abroad on Saturday alone, which became the biggest single overseas day ever for an Indian film, beating even Baahubali 2. Day 4: A Dip Again