Ramayana Box Office: Rs 100 Cr Single-Day Milestone On Day 5 Loading After Diwali Dip
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana is all set to mark a record-breaking single-day collection on Day 5 after a slight dip on Diwali day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 9, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana: Part One did not have a smooth opening weekend. It had a dramatic one and the extended Diwali holidays are adding to the footfalls. Advance booking for the Ramayana's Day 5 which is today, shows collections are likely to cross Rs 100 crore. This is bigger than the film's opening numbers. The film witnessed some ups and downs since it released on November 5. After a dip it recovered and now at the current pace, the Day 5 advance is heading past Rs 60 crores gross by Monday morning. Here is a complete breakdown of the box office numbers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part One, which is mounted on a massive scale.
The film opened big, dipped on Day 2, bounced back on Day 3, and then closed its 4-day extended Diwali weekend just short of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Here is how it actually played out, day by day.
Day 1: A Strong Start
Ramayana opened to Rs 64.85 crore net in India. It was the biggest opening of Ranbir Kapoor's career, and a huge number for a Thursday, which is a working day. Hindi led the way, and the film also opened well in the South, especially in Kannada, thanks to Yash playing Ravana.
Worldwide, Day 1 gross was around Rs 125 to Rs 128 crore. Everyone expected the weekend to explode from here. But the collections dropped after opening day.
Day 2: The Dip
On Friday, the film collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India, a fall of almost 26% from Day 1. Why? It was a normal working day, and most families were busy with pre-Diwali preparations. Trade experts also said the Hindi belt was a little slow because people were saving their big outing for the weekend. After 2 days, the India total was Rs 112.90 crore net, and worldwide gross was Rs 221.05 crore.
For a film made on such a huge scale, that Friday dip created some worry.
Day 3: The Comeback
Saturday changed everything when the film collected Rs 69.80 crore net in India, its biggest single day so far. That is a jump of 45% over Friday. Hindi alone gave Rs 53 crore on Saturday. Kannada added Rs 6.30 crore, Telugu Rs 6 crore, Tamil Rs 2.50 crore and Malayalam Rs 2 crore.
Overseas also exploded. The film earned around Rs 60-69 crore abroad on Saturday alone, which became the biggest single overseas day ever for an Indian film, beating even Baahubali 2.
Day 4: A Dip Again
On the day of Diwali, Ramayana witnessed a slight drop in collection in India due to festival. It was an expected drop. Shows were affected a little in the evening because of Lakshmi Puja, but families still came out in large numbers. The film collected Rs 56.15 crore net in India on Sunday. In simple words, Ramayana touched Rs 500 crore worldwide in just 4 days.
Ramayana Box Office Collections After 4 Days
- India net: Rs 238.85 crore
- India gross: Rs 285.20 crore
- Worldwide gross: Rs 507.20 crore
Day 5: Biggest Surprise Loading
Day 5 advance booking for Ramayana has crossed its opening day pre-sales and is heading towards a Rs 60 crore gross. According to Sacnilk, the film could potentially hit over Rs 100 crore gross on Monday, which would mark a record-breaking single-day collection for the movie.
With this milestone, Ramayana will join films like Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2 in achieving Rs 100 crore in a single day post-opening.
What Does This Mean?
The opening weekend is a hit, and a record breaking single day is loading today, Day 5.
With Rs 238.85 crore net in 4 days, the mythological drama is already among the top opening weekends in Bollywood history. It is Ranbir's biggest, Sai Pallavi's biggest, and Yash's second biggest after KGF 2.
For Ramayana, overseas is the real surprise. Nearly 43% of the money has come from outside India. The film is working in the US, UK, Australia, and even in places like Thailand and Vietnam.
The Real Test Starts Now
Diwali is over. The big question is how the film will hold up on Tuesday. If the momentum continues, it will continue to march towards Rs 1,000 crore milestone. If collections drop sharply after the festival holidays, the numbers will look less impressive. However, with no major release until Maatrubhumi and Eetha in December, Ramayana will enjoy the audience's undivided attention.
For now, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has done what it needed to do. It survived a Friday dip, used the Diwali weekend perfectly, and ended its first weekend as the biggest film of this festive season by a huge margin.