Ramayana Box Office Day 7: Worldwide Gross Hits Rs 934 Cr, Ranbir-Yash Starrer Soon To Join Rs 1000 Cr Club
After 7 days, India net for Ramayana stands at Rs 511.10 crore. Worldwide is Rs 934.55 crore while overseas has contributed Rs 323.50 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, Wednesday was a normal day after the festival rush like Monday and Tuesday. Still, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana kept cash registers ringing at the ticket windows for seven days straight.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India on Day 7, Wednesday, November 11. That is a drop of 24.9% from Day 6, when it had collected Rs 94.10 crore.
This drop in numbers was expected. Monday and Tuesday were driven by the holiday. Wednesday benefited from the Bhai Dooj holiday in certain parts of India, while it was the first proper weekday after the festival in the area where the festival holiday ended on Tuesday. In that sense, Rs 70.65 crore on a Wednesday is still a strong number. Many big films do not reach that even on a Sunday.
Ramayana played in 24,239 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 43.4%. About 27.22 lakh tickets were sold on Day 7 alone.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7
- Language Day 7 Collection
- Hindi Rs 58.00 crore
- Kannada Rs 4.50 crore
- Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore
- Telugu Rs 2.75 crore
- Tamil Rs 2.65 crore
- Total: Rs 70.65 crore
Hindi is still leading by a big margin, with about 82% of the Day 7 collection. But the other four languages together added Rs 12.65 crore, which is not small for a weekday.
Ramayana Day-wise Collection (India Net)
- Day 1, Thursday Rs 64.85 crore
- Day 2, Friday Rs 48.05 crore
- Day 3, Saturday Rs 69.80 crore
- Day 4, Sunday Rs 56.15 crore
- Day 5, Monday Rs 107.50 crore
- Day 6, Tuesday Rs 94.10 crore
- Day 7, Wednesday Rs 70.65 crore
- Total: Rs 511.10 crore
A Look At The Milestones Crossed On Day 7
- Rs 500 crore net in India: With Wednesday's collection, the total India net has reached Rs 511.10 crore. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in just 7 days.
- Rs 600 crore gross in India: India gross, which is the collection before tax, has now reached Rs 611.05 crore.
- Rs 900 crore worldwide: The worldwide gross has reached Rs 934.55 crore. That means the film crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide in its first week itself.
There is one more detail that is easy to miss. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 109.55 crore worldwide in one day, Rs 84.55 crore gross in India plus Rs 25 crore overseas.
Meanwhile, Sacnilk reports that about 1.97 crore people have watched the film in theatres in 7 days.
Ramayana Inches Close To Rs 1000 Crore
This is the question most people are asking now. After Day 7, the worldwide gross is Rs 934.55 crore. That means the film needs only Rs 65.45 crore more to reach Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
At the current pace, that can happen on Day 8, Thursday, November 12. Even if Day 8 is slower, it should happen by the weekend at the latest.
But it is important to keep this in perspective. Rs 1000 crore worldwide is a big number for the trade, but for this film, the makers will be looking at a much higher target because of the reported budget of Rs 4000 crore for the two part epic. Crossing Rs 1000 crore does not mean the film has recovered its full cost. It means it has reached the first big landmark on the way.
Overseas Contribution: How Much Is Coming From Outside India?
Overseas business has played a large role in this run, and Day 7 was no different. On Day 7, overseas markets added Rs 25 crore. With that, the total overseas gross has reached Rs 323.50 crore.
Here is the split after 7 days:
- India Gross Rs 611.05 crore
- Overseas Gross Rs 323.50 crore
- Worldwide Gross: Rs 934.55 crore
According to Sacnilk, the mythological drama is working in North America, Gulf, UK, Australia and other markets where Indian films have a regular audience.
Ramayana Day 8 Advance Booking
Day 8 is Thursday, November 12, which will complete the first week in theaters for Ramayana. According to Sacnilk, Day 8 advance booking was at Rs 26.66 crore gross including blocked seats, and Rs 21.30 crore without blocked seats so far. That was from 6.89 lakh tickets booked across 24,452 shows in 2,993 cinemas.
Maharashtra is the top state for Day 8 advance at Rs 4.30 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 2.89 crore and Karnataka at Rs 2.78 crore. NCR is the top city at Rs 2.89 crore. 21 shows were already listed as housefull.
This advance is lower than Day 7 advance, which was Rs 31.80 crore. That is expected, because Day 7 had Bhai Dooj holiday support in many states, while Day 8 is a regular working Thursday. The final Day 8 collection will be higher than the advance number.
On Thursday, Ramayana completes Week 1 in cinema halls. Week 2 will starts with no festival holidays. But the film will benefit from no big Hindi release for the next few weeks until Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha arrive on December 4 followed by Shah Rukh Khan's King on December 24.
The next two days will tell us more than the last two days did.