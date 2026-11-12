ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 7: Worldwide Gross Hits Rs 934 Cr, Ranbir-Yash Starrer Soon To Join Rs 1000 Cr Club

Ramayana Box Office Day 7 ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, Wednesday was a normal day after the festival rush like Monday and Tuesday. Still, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana kept cash registers ringing at the ticket windows for seven days straight.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India on Day 7, Wednesday, November 11. That is a drop of 24.9% from Day 6, when it had collected Rs 94.10 crore.

This drop in numbers was expected. Monday and Tuesday were driven by the holiday. Wednesday benefited from the Bhai Dooj holiday in certain parts of India, while it was the first proper weekday after the festival in the area where the festival holiday ended on Tuesday. In that sense, Rs 70.65 crore on a Wednesday is still a strong number. Many big films do not reach that even on a Sunday. Ramayana played in 24,239 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 43.4%. About 27.22 lakh tickets were sold on Day 7 alone. Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7 Language Day 7 Collection

Hindi Rs 58.00 crore

Kannada Rs 4.50 crore

Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore

Telugu Rs 2.75 crore

Tamil Rs 2.65 crore

Total: Rs 70.65 crore Hindi is still leading by a big margin, with about 82% of the Day 7 collection. But the other four languages together added Rs 12.65 crore, which is not small for a weekday. Ramayana Day-wise Collection (India Net) Day 1, Thursday Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2, Friday Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3, Saturday Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4, Sunday Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5, Monday Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6, Tuesday Rs 94.10 crore

Day 7, Wednesday Rs 70.65 crore

Total: Rs 511.10 crore A Look At The Milestones Crossed On Day 7 Rs 500 crore net in India: With Wednesday's collection, the total India net has reached Rs 511.10 crore. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in just 7 days. Rs 600 crore gross in India: India gross, which is the collection before tax, has now reached Rs 611.05 crore. Rs 900 crore worldwide: The worldwide gross has reached Rs 934.55 crore. That means the film crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide in its first week itself. There is one more detail that is easy to miss. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 109.55 crore worldwide in one day, Rs 84.55 crore gross in India plus Rs 25 crore overseas. Meanwhile, Sacnilk reports that about 1.97 crore people have watched the film in theatres in 7 days. Ramayana Inches Close To Rs 1000 Crore This is the question most people are asking now. After Day 7, the worldwide gross is Rs 934.55 crore. That means the film needs only Rs 65.45 crore more to reach Rs 1000 crore worldwide.