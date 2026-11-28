Ramayana Box Office Day 23: On Its Lowest Day, Ranbir-Yash Starrer Beats Baahubali 2 Worldwide Record
On Day 23, Ramayana surpassed Baahubali 2's worldwide collections. This landmark was achieved even though the day-wise collection was its lowest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana Part 1 is nearing to complete a month of its release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead continues to draw strong audiences to theaters. On Day 23, the film collected Rs 8.45 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With that, its total India net collection has reached Rs 1,000.55 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore.
It is a big moment for the film. Because Day 23, Friday was actually its lowest day so far in India. But even a low day was enough to take it past the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
The film had collected Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22. So Day 23 saw a drop of 12.4%. That drop, however, has a reason. The number of shows came down sharply.
On Day 22, the film was shown in 15,418 shows across India. On Day 23, it was shown in only 6,584 shows. That is less than half. When shows fall this much, collections usually fall too. Still, the film managed to sell an estimated 3,94,518 tickets on Day 23. In total, it has now sold over 4.17 crore tickets in 23 days.
Hindi remains the biggest contributor. On Day 23, the Hindi version earned Rs 5 crore from 4,976 shows. Kannada added Rs 1.25 crore, Tamil added Rs 1.05 crore, Malayalam added Rs 1 crore, and Telugu added Rs 15 lakh.
Worldwide, a bigger record
Overseas market has contributed significantly to Ramayana's collections. Day 23 was no different. The film earned Rs 5 crore overseas on Day 23, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 595 crore. With that, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,790.10 crore. That means Ramayana has now gone past the lifetime worldwide collection of Baahubali 2.
Produced by Namit Malhotra Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana released on November 5 with Rs 64.85 crore net. Its best day was Day 5, when it collected Rs 107.50 crore net.
In its first eight days, the film collected Rs 564.60 crore net. Week 3 brought in Rs 128.35 crore net. Week 4 has now started with Rs 8.45 crore on Friday.
The pace has slowed which is normal for a film in its fourth week. New films, fewer shows and the usual weekday drop have all played a part.
Day 23 had two big milestones for Ramayana: Part 1
- Rs 1,000 crore net in India
- Crossed Baahubali 2 worldwide
It is now ranked 3rd among Indian films worldwide, behind Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.
- Dangal Rs 2,070.30 crore
- Dhurandhar 2 Rs 1,813.39 crore
- Ramayana Rs 1,790.10 crore
While Dhurandhar 2's worldwide record is very much within reach beatable, Dangal's worldwide record looks far from achievable, especially with new releases approaching faster. However, it will be interesting to see if Nitesh can beat his own record. Dangal was his third directorial. Released in 2016, the film's box office record remains untouched even after a decade of its historical run.
In the days ahead, Ramayana will face tough competition from new releases. This is the last week the film can enjoy a good audience pull. In the first week of December Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha arrives along with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. Towards the month's end Shah Rukh Khan is ready to cap the year on a high note with his highly anticipated film King. It will be interesting to see if Ramayana continues to have momentum and manages to to claim a share of the December holiday season.