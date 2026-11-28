ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 23: On Its Lowest Day, Ranbir-Yash Starrer Beats Baahubali 2 Worldwide Record

Ramayana Box Office Day 23 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana Part 1 is nearing to complete a month of its release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead continues to draw strong audiences to theaters. On Day 23, the film collected Rs 8.45 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With that, its total India net collection has reached Rs 1,000.55 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore.

It is a big moment for the film. Because Day 23, Friday was actually its lowest day so far in India. But even a low day was enough to take it past the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

The film had collected Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22. So Day 23 saw a drop of 12.4%. That drop, however, has a reason. The number of shows came down sharply. On Day 22, the film was shown in 15,418 shows across India. On Day 23, it was shown in only 6,584 shows. That is less than half. When shows fall this much, collections usually fall too. Still, the film managed to sell an estimated 3,94,518 tickets on Day 23. In total, it has now sold over 4.17 crore tickets in 23 days. Hindi remains the biggest contributor. On Day 23, the Hindi version earned Rs 5 crore from 4,976 shows. Kannada added Rs 1.25 crore, Tamil added Rs 1.05 crore, Malayalam added Rs 1 crore, and Telugu added Rs 15 lakh. Worldwide, a bigger record Overseas market has contributed significantly to Ramayana's collections. Day 23 was no different. The film earned Rs 5 crore overseas on Day 23, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 595 crore. With that, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,790.10 crore. That means Ramayana has now gone past the lifetime worldwide collection of Baahubali 2.