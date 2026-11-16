ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 11: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Smashes Dhurandhar 2 Record, Worldwide Collections Near Rs 1400 Cr

Ramayana Box Office Day 11 ( Photo: Ramayana Team )

Hyderabad: Most films slow down in the second week but Ramayana is doing the opposite. On its second Sunday which was Day 11, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological drama continued its upward trend at both the domestic and oversees markets. This shows that people are still coming to theatres in large numbers even after 11 days of film's release.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The numbers are higher than Ramayana's first Sunday. The film had collected Rs 56.15 crore on its first Sunday. On Day 11, it earned 33.6% more than that. It also went up by 2.9% from Saturday, when it had collected Rs 72.90 crore. After 11 days, Here's Where Ramayana, As Per Sacnilk: India net: Rs 760.60 crore

India gross: Rs 909 crore

Overseas gross: Rs 475.50 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 1,384.50 crore

On Day 11 alone, the film added Rs 40 crore from overseas markets. The film is now just Rs 15.50 crore away from the Rs 1,400 crore mark worldwide. It is also just Rs 39.40 crore away from Rs 800 crore net in India. Which Language Version Is Leading? As expected, Hindi is still the biggest driver. The Hindi version alone has now become the backbone of the film's run. But what is interesting is that the dubbed versions are also holding well. Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu together added Rs 20 crore on Sunday, which shows the film is working across the country, not just in the Hindi belt. On Day 11, the language-wise breakup in India was: Hindi: Rs 55 crore

Kannada: Rs 5.75 crore

Malayalam: Rs 5 crore

Tamil: Rs 4.75 crore

Telugu: Rs 4.50 crore The film had 23,573 shows across the country on Day 11. The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of around 55.46%, which is very high for a second Sunday. How Strong Was The Second Weekend? Day 9, Friday: Rs 48.10 crore

Day 10, Saturday: Rs 72.90 crore

Day 11, Sunday: Rs 75 crore

Total for the three days: Rs 196 crore net in India

