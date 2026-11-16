Ramayana Box Office Day 11: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Smashes Dhurandhar 2 Record, Worldwide Collections Near Rs 1400 Cr
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana continues uptick at the box office. The mythological drama is close to Rs 1400 crore worldwide gross. Read on for more on Ramayana box office collections Day 11.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Most films slow down in the second week but Ramayana is doing the opposite. On its second Sunday which was Day 11, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological drama continued its upward trend at both the domestic and oversees markets. This shows that people are still coming to theatres in large numbers even after 11 days of film's release.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11
On Day 11, Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The numbers are higher than Ramayana's first Sunday. The film had collected Rs 56.15 crore on its first Sunday. On Day 11, it earned 33.6% more than that. It also went up by 2.9% from Saturday, when it had collected Rs 72.90 crore.
After 11 days, Here's Where Ramayana, As Per Sacnilk:
- India net: Rs 760.60 crore
- India gross: Rs 909 crore
- Overseas gross: Rs 475.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: Rs 1,384.50 crore
On Day 11 alone, the film added Rs 40 crore from overseas markets. The film is now just Rs 15.50 crore away from the Rs 1,400 crore mark worldwide. It is also just Rs 39.40 crore away from Rs 800 crore net in India.
Which Language Version Is Leading?
As expected, Hindi is still the biggest driver. The Hindi version alone has now become the backbone of the film's run. But what is interesting is that the dubbed versions are also holding well. Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu together added Rs 20 crore on Sunday, which shows the film is working across the country, not just in the Hindi belt.
On Day 11, the language-wise breakup in India was:
- Hindi: Rs 55 crore
- Kannada: Rs 5.75 crore
- Malayalam: Rs 5 crore
- Tamil: Rs 4.75 crore
- Telugu: Rs 4.50 crore
The film had 23,573 shows across the country on Day 11. The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of around 55.46%, which is very high for a second Sunday.
How Strong Was The Second Weekend?
- Day 9, Friday: Rs 48.10 crore
- Day 10, Saturday: Rs 72.90 crore
- Day 11, Sunday: Rs 75 crore
- Total for the three days: Rs 196 crore net in India
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Rs 196 crore net is a huge second weekend. For comparison, many big films do not even collect Rs 196 crore in their entire first week. Ramayana did it in three days in its second week.
This kind of hold is rare. It means the film is not just running on opening hype. It is running on repeat viewing and word of mouth. Families who missed it in the first week because of Diwali rush are now coming in the second week.
Ramayana Breaks Dhurandhar 2 Record On Second Sunday
Day 11 also brought a new record. Ramayana has now recorded the biggest second Sunday ever for a Bollywood film. It has gone past the second Sunday collection of Dhurandhar 2, which had collected Rs 68 crore.
Earlier, the film had already crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in just 8 days, becoming one of the fastest Indian films to do so. It had also crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of RRR, which was around Rs 1,230 crore.
Now, with Rs 1,384.50 crore, it has moved well past that mark too.
The film will now enter its second Monday, which is usually the real test for tentpole films. The first Monday was a record breaker, with Rs 107.50 crore. The second Monday will not be that high, but if the film can hold in the Rs 40 to 50 crore range, it will stay on track for a very big lifetime total.
The Rs 800 crore net mark in India looks almost certain in the next two days. After that, the focus will shift to Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It released on November 5, and Part 2 is planned for Diwali 2028.