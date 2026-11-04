ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Deliver Record-Breaking Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Opening?

Ramayana Box Office Day 1 Prediction ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The countdown to one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects has entered its final phase, and the box office numbers suggest that Ramayana: Part One could be headed for a massive opening. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has generated tremendous interest among moviegoers, with advance bookings witnessing a strong surge across domestic and international markets. With its theatrical release scheduled for November 5, the film is now eyeing a potentially historic opening at the Indian box office.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 104.58 crore in total gross advance bookings for its opening five days, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 83.44 crore. The film has sold 27.69 lakh tickets across 87,881 shows, while actual ticket sales without blocked seats account for 22.11 lakh tickets. These numbers indicate the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the mythological epic.

Ramayana Advance Booking: Day-Wise And Language-Wise Breakdown The film's opening day has emerged as its biggest contributor to the advance booking total. Here is how the five-day pre-sales are currently looking: Day Gross Day 1 Rs 41.21 crore Day 2 Rs 18.93 crore Day 3 Rs 20.29 crore Day 4 Rs 13.76 crore Day 5 Rs 10.39 crore Total Rs 104.58 Cr The Hindi version is leading the advance booking race by a considerable margin. Its gross pre-sales have reached Rs 85.37 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 8.57 crore and Kannada at Rs 7.86 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 2.23 crore, while Malayalam has contributed Rs 54.74 lakh. Interestingly, despite Yash's presence in the film, the Kannada version is driving behind the Telugu market. Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Rs 80 Crore Opening In India? With opening-day gross advance bookings already crossing Rs 41 crore, Ramayana is heading towards a potentially spectacular start. Trade estimates suggest that the film could collect around Rs 80 crore net in India on its first day, provided the booking momentum translates into strong footfalls. The Hindi version is expected to contribute approximately Rs 55-60 crore net to the opening-day total. This would make it the primary driving force behind the film's domestic debut. Overseas, the film has also recorded an encouraging response. Its opening weekend advance sales are nearing 3 million dollars, with current collections hovering around 2.85 million dollars. North America alone has contributed approximately 2.15 million dollars. North American paid previews have also generated considerable excitement, with premiere advance sales crossing 800,000 dollars. Trade insiders are reportedly projecting around 1.6 million dollars from paid previews and more than 5 million dollars on the first day overseas.