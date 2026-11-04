Ramayana Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Deliver Record-Breaking Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Opening?
Ramayana is eyeing an impressive India opening, with Rs 104 crore advance bookings and strong overseas demand.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown to one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects has entered its final phase, and the box office numbers suggest that Ramayana: Part One could be headed for a massive opening. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has generated tremendous interest among moviegoers, with advance bookings witnessing a strong surge across domestic and international markets. With its theatrical release scheduled for November 5, the film is now eyeing a potentially historic opening at the Indian box office.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 104.58 crore in total gross advance bookings for its opening five days, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 83.44 crore. The film has sold 27.69 lakh tickets across 87,881 shows, while actual ticket sales without blocked seats account for 22.11 lakh tickets. These numbers indicate the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the mythological epic.
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
Ramayana Advance Booking: Day-Wise And Language-Wise Breakdown
The film's opening day has emerged as its biggest contributor to the advance booking total. Here is how the five-day pre-sales are currently looking:
|Day
|Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 41.21 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 18.93 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 20.29 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 13.76 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 10.39 crore
|Total
|Rs 104.58 Cr
The Hindi version is leading the advance booking race by a considerable margin. Its gross pre-sales have reached Rs 85.37 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 8.57 crore and Kannada at Rs 7.86 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 2.23 crore, while Malayalam has contributed Rs 54.74 lakh. Interestingly, despite Yash's presence in the film, the Kannada version is driving behind the Telugu market.
Something extraordinary. Something unforgettable. Something made for the big screens! Releasing tomorrow.🏹 Book your tickets now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/50RTZ3HK1M— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 4, 2026
Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Rs 80 Crore Opening In India?
With opening-day gross advance bookings already crossing Rs 41 crore, Ramayana is heading towards a potentially spectacular start. Trade estimates suggest that the film could collect around Rs 80 crore net in India on its first day, provided the booking momentum translates into strong footfalls. The Hindi version is expected to contribute approximately Rs 55-60 crore net to the opening-day total. This would make it the primary driving force behind the film's domestic debut.
Overseas, the film has also recorded an encouraging response. Its opening weekend advance sales are nearing 3 million dollars, with current collections hovering around 2.85 million dollars. North America alone has contributed approximately 2.15 million dollars. North American paid previews have also generated considerable excitement, with premiere advance sales crossing 800,000 dollars. Trade insiders are reportedly projecting around 1.6 million dollars from paid previews and more than 5 million dollars on the first day overseas.
Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai. 2 days to go. 🏹 Book your tickets now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/i1kwDKhSwP— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 3, 2026
Combining domestic and international expectations, Ramayana could be looking at a worldwide opening of approximately Rs 150-160 crore gross. Some optimistic trade estimates have even suggested the possibility of the film approaching the Rs 200 crore mark, although that currently appears challenging.
Ramayana Could Set A New PVR INOX Pre-Diwali Record
Apart from its opening-day prospects, Ramayana has already achieved a significant milestone in the theatrical booking space. PVR INOX executive Kamal Gianchandani recently expressed confidence that the film could register the biggest pre-Diwali advance bookings in the multiplex chain's more than 30-year history. According to Gianchandani, the film has already crossed Rs 25 crore in net advance ticket sales across PVR and INOX. He described the performance as a phenomenal milestone and an encouraging moment for the Indian cinema industry.
With Rs. 25 crore+ in advance ticket sales and two more days to go, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has shattered the long-believed pre-Diwali jinx at the Indian box office! It is now on course to record the BIGGEST pre-Diwali advance bookings in PVRINOX’s 30+ year long history! A phenomenal milestone and a hugely encouraging moment for the entire Indian cinema industry 🎬 @malhotra_namit @WorldOfRamayana @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies— Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) November 3, 2026
More About Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic saga, with the first instalment arriving on November 5, 2026, and the second scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Interestingly, Namit Malhotra has revealed that the original creative plan was to tell the story across three films. While the makers eventually settled on a two-part structure, he has not ruled out revisiting the possibility of a third instalment depending on audience feedback. The film has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an approved theatrical runtime of three hours and 15 minutes.
Three days until the story that has inspired generations takes the big screen. 🏹 Book your tickets now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/DWisRYijOK— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 2, 2026
On the distribution front, Sony Pictures Entertainment is handling international distribution, while Dharma Productions is associated with the North Indian market. Sri Venkateswara Creations will distribute the film across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, AVA through E4 Entertainment will handle Kerala, Think Studios will distribute it in Tamil Nadu, and Monster Mind Creations will handle Karnataka.