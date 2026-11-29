ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 25: Biggest Indian Film Without China, But Can It Beat Dangal?

Ramayana box office collection day 25 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to create new records at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the mythological drama has achieved a major milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without China. The film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

The achievement comes as Ramayana completes 25 days in theatres. Despite entering its fourth week, the film continues to attract audiences across multiple languages. Its latest Sunday performance has also given its domestic box office total another boost.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 25 According to the latest live estimates by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 13.89 crore net in India on Day 25. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,029.09 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,228.94 crore. The film witnessed a strong jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 14.65 crore net, compared to Rs 8.45 crore on Friday. The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 10.47 crore on Sunday. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.90 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 1.52 crore. The film is currently running across 5,843 shows in these tracked languages, with the Sunday figures still being updated. Its final Day 25 collection will be available later in the night. Ramayana Surpasses Dhurandhar 2 to Create Box Office History The biggest achievement for Ramayana is its worldwide box office milestone. After its fourth Saturday, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at approximately Rs 1,814.55 crore, including its domestic and overseas earnings. With this, the Namit Malhotra-backed production has moved past Dhurandhar 2, which finished its worldwide theatrical run with Rs 1,813.40 crore. This makes Ramayana the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without counting China.