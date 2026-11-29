Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 25: Biggest Indian Film Without China, But Can It Beat Dangal?
Ramayana crosses a major box office milestone, surpassing Dhurandhar 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without China, while maintaining strong domestic collections.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to create new records at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the mythological drama has achieved a major milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without China. The film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.
The achievement comes as Ramayana completes 25 days in theatres. Despite entering its fourth week, the film continues to attract audiences across multiple languages. Its latest Sunday performance has also given its domestic box office total another boost.
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 25
According to the latest live estimates by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 13.89 crore net in India on Day 25. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,029.09 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,228.94 crore. The film witnessed a strong jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 14.65 crore net, compared to Rs 8.45 crore on Friday.
The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 10.47 crore on Sunday. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.90 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 1.52 crore. The film is currently running across 5,843 shows in these tracked languages, with the Sunday figures still being updated. Its final Day 25 collection will be available later in the night.
Every word of appreciation makes this journey more special. 🙏🏻 Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/PhCVbg8y86— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 29, 2026
Ramayana Surpasses Dhurandhar 2 to Create Box Office History
The biggest achievement for Ramayana is its worldwide box office milestone. After its fourth Saturday, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at approximately Rs 1,814.55 crore, including its domestic and overseas earnings. With this, the Namit Malhotra-backed production has moved past Dhurandhar 2, which finished its worldwide theatrical run with Rs 1,813.40 crore. This makes Ramayana the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without counting China.
The achievement is particularly significant because the film has reached this position without a theatrical release in China. Its overseas performance across markets such as North America, the United Kingdom and the Gulf has played an important role in pushing its worldwide total higher. For now, Ramayana holds the second position in the overall worldwide rankings when Chinese collections are included.
Grateful for the love Ramayana continues to receive. 🙏🏻 Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/cqNpS9daNc— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 28, 2026
What About Dangal's Worldwide Record?
While Ramayana has taken the top spot among Indian films worldwide without China, Aamir Khan's Dangal continues to hold the overall record. Released in 2016, the sports drama collected around Rs 2,070 crore worldwide. A substantial portion of its earnings came from China, where it received an extraordinary response during its 2017 theatrical release.
Without its China collections, Dangal would remain behind Ramayana's current worldwide total. This makes the latter's achievement an important moment for Indian cinema, showing the growing reach of Indian films in international markets.
Ram ki Sita 🕉️ Full video song out now. https://t.co/LBHrvvopHe— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 27, 2026
Could Ramayana Cross the Rs 2,000 Crore Mark?
Interestingly, Ramayana's international journey may not be over yet. The film is reportedly expected to release in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in the first quarter of 2027, subject to schedules and approvals. A potential China release could give the film another opportunity to expand its worldwide collection. However, matching Dangal's extraordinary performance in the territory will be a challenge. For now, the focus remains on its ongoing theatrical run and whether it can move closer to the Rs 2,000 crore milestone.