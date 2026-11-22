ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Surpasses Rs 700 Crore In Hindi

Hyderabad: Unstoppable at the box office, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has added another major milestone to its impressive theatrical run. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in Hindi net collections on Day 18, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the feat. While its third weekend has shown signs of a slowdown compared to the opening weeks, the film continues to attract audiences across languages and formats.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana opened in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The film started its box office journey with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1. Its first eight days brought in Rs 564.60 crore India net, while the second week added another Rs 299.15 crore. By the end of Day 17, its cumulative India net collection had reached Rs 689.50 crore.

The Day 18 figures are still changing, and the final numbers are expected later tonight. The film had collected Rs 15.75 crore on Friday (Day 16), followed by a noticeable recovery on Saturday, when its collections jumped to Rs 27.65 crore. Sunday's current estimate suggests that the film is maintaining a healthy hold, although its third-weekend performance is lower than its earlier highs.

On Sunday, November 22, Ramayana collected Rs 18.85 crore India net from 9,155 shows, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. The figure takes its total India net collection to Rs 926 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,106.24 crore.

Hindi continues to dominate the domestic box office, accounting for the largest share of the film's earnings. On Day 18, the Hindi version collected Rs 15.67 crore from 8,312 shows. Kannada contributed Rs 1.44 crore from 277 shows, while Tamil brought in Rs 1.19 crore from 334 shows. The Telugu version added another Rs 55 lakh from 232 shows.

The cumulative Hindi net collection stands at Rs 705.17 crore. Kannada has made Rs 74.24 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 56.10 crore, Tamil at Rs 45.44 crore and Malayalam at Rs 45.05 crore. These figures underline how the film's multilingual release has helped expand its reach beyond the Hindi-speaking market.

Ramayana Becomes Second-Fastest Film To Cross Rs 700 Crore In Hindi

Crossing Rs 700 crore in Hindi net collections within 18 days puts Ramayana among the fastest films to achieve this milestone. The film is now behind only Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly reached the mark in just 10 days. For comparison, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 took 20 days to cross Rs 700 crore in Hindi net collections, while the original Dhurandhar achieved the milestone in 25 days. With this achievement, Ramayana has moved ahead of both films in the race.

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film's domestic performance has also translated into a strong worldwide run. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,651 crore at the end of Day 17. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi as his wife Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana presents the timeless story of Rama and Ravana through a large-scale cinematic adaptation. The first part follows Rama's early life and his journey through the trials that shape his destiny.