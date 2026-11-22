Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Surpasses Rs 700 Crore In Hindi
Ramayana crosses Rs 700 crore in Hindi net collections within 18 days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the milestone despite a third-weekend slowdown.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Unstoppable at the box office, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has added another major milestone to its impressive theatrical run. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in Hindi net collections on Day 18, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the feat. While its third weekend has shown signs of a slowdown compared to the opening weeks, the film continues to attract audiences across languages and formats.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana opened in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The film started its box office journey with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1. Its first eight days brought in Rs 564.60 crore India net, while the second week added another Rs 299.15 crore. By the end of Day 17, its cumulative India net collection had reached Rs 689.50 crore.
Experience the power and might of Ravana on the big screen. Book your tickets now! 🏹 Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/Hx1xr0yjmV— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 14, 2026
Ramayana Day 18 Box Office Collection
On Sunday, November 22, Ramayana collected Rs 18.85 crore India net from 9,155 shows, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. The figure takes its total India net collection to Rs 926 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,106.24 crore.
The Day 18 figures are still changing, and the final numbers are expected later tonight. The film had collected Rs 15.75 crore on Friday (Day 16), followed by a noticeable recovery on Saturday, when its collections jumped to Rs 27.65 crore. Sunday's current estimate suggests that the film is maintaining a healthy hold, although its third-weekend performance is lower than its earlier highs.
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
Ramayana Day 18 Language-Wise Box Office Collection
Hindi continues to dominate the domestic box office, accounting for the largest share of the film's earnings. On Day 18, the Hindi version collected Rs 15.67 crore from 8,312 shows. Kannada contributed Rs 1.44 crore from 277 shows, while Tamil brought in Rs 1.19 crore from 334 shows. The Telugu version added another Rs 55 lakh from 232 shows.
The cumulative Hindi net collection stands at Rs 705.17 crore. Kannada has made Rs 74.24 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 56.10 crore, Tamil at Rs 45.44 crore and Malayalam at Rs 45.05 crore. These figures underline how the film's multilingual release has helped expand its reach beyond the Hindi-speaking market.
#Ramayana [#Hindi version] stages a fantastic turnaround on its third Saturday, registering a 78.04% jump in collections… The film is once again witnessing excellent advance bookings for today [Sunday], pointing towards another superb day at the boxoffice. ⭐️ #Ramayana [Week 3] Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 20.03 cr. Total: ₹ 723.36 cr. NOTE: #Hindi version. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2026
Ramayana Becomes Second-Fastest Film To Cross Rs 700 Crore In Hindi
Crossing Rs 700 crore in Hindi net collections within 18 days puts Ramayana among the fastest films to achieve this milestone. The film is now behind only Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly reached the mark in just 10 days. For comparison, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 took 20 days to cross Rs 700 crore in Hindi net collections, while the original Dhurandhar achieved the milestone in 25 days. With this achievement, Ramayana has moved ahead of both films in the race.
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film's domestic performance has also translated into a strong worldwide run. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,651 crore at the end of Day 17. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi as his wife Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana presents the timeless story of Rama and Ravana through a large-scale cinematic adaptation. The first part follows Rama's early life and his journey through the trials that shape his destiny.