ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 16: Ranbir-Yash's Film Eyes Pushpa 2's Worldwide Collection As It Nears Rs 1600 Cr

Hyderabad: After enjoying a strong run at the box office for two weeks, Ramayana has entered its third week in theatres. The film has started witnessing a gradual decline in its daily earnings, but its worldwide performance continues to remain impressive. On Day 16, the Yash-starrer is expected to surpass the Day 16 collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Meanwhile, the film is also moving closer to another major milestone as it eyes Pushpa 2: The Rule’s worldwide collection.

According to the latest live tracking figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 10.24 crore net in India on Day 16 so far. The film is running across 12,925 shows, with an overall occupancy of 15%. However, these are running estimates, and the final figures are expected to change after night shows are added.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 873.99 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,044.23 crore.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share, collecting Rs 8.31 crore from 11,724 shows. The Tamil version has earned Rs 82 lakh from 453 shows, followed by Kannada with Rs 80 lakh from 362 shows. The Telugu version has collected Rs 31 lakh from 386 shows.

Ramayana To Beat Chhaava’s Day 16 Collection

Ramayana is also set to surpass Chhaava’s Day 16 box office collection. Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama collected Rs 13 crore on its 16th day in theatres. With Ramayana’s current earnings and night shows yet to be added, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 13 crore mark.

The film is expected to earn around Rs 15 crore on Day 16, although the final collection will be available later tonight.