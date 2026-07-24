Ramayana At San Diego Comic-Con: Yash Reveals Why He Said Yes To Film, Defends Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama
At San Diego Comic-Con, Yash defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, and revealed that the "right intent" convinced him to join Ramayana.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 24, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: The team behind Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic Ramayana grabbed global attention with a special panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, where Yash not only defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama but also revealed what convinced him to become part of the film.
Yash, who plays Ravana and is also one of the producers of Ramayana, spoke passionately about the responsibility of bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen. According to him, the project was never just about scale or spectacle. It was the team's "right intent" that made all the difference.
"I think intent is the most important thing. You have the right intent and the right team. When we started with the right intent, everything else began falling into place," Yash said during the interaction. He added that the journey involved several creative and technical challenges, from designing the characters' looks to achieving authenticity, but the team remained focused on telling the story with honesty.
The actor also came out strongly in support of Ranbir, who has faced scrutiny ever since he was announced as Lord Rama. Yash said no actor can truly claim to have the virtue to portray the revered deity. "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.' The fact that Ranbir himself felt that speaks volumes," Yash said.
Calling Ranbir a "fantastic actor," he praised the dedication and sacrifices the actor made for the role. "He has worked with complete dedication. It's not easy to play Lord Rama. Audiences will witness a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice," Yash added.
#RanbirKapoor one-to-one interview at the San Diego Comic Con as he promotes his upcoming film #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/20dfOGeqKi— Tod Cinematic (@TodCinematic) July 24, 2026
Interestingly, Ranbir himself admitted that accepting the role initially filled him with fear and self-doubt. Speaking on the sidelines of the Comic-Con event, the actor revealed that his first reaction was to wonder whether he was capable of portraying a figure worshipped by millions. However, those doubts soon gave way to gratitude. Ranbir described the opportunity as a blessing and a moral responsibility, saying Lord Rama represents courage, compassion, righteousness and forgiveness for generations of people.
Ranbir Kapoor shares key insights on playing Lord Rama in #Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con! 🏹✨— M4MOVIES 🍿 (@M4MOIVES) July 23, 2026
🔹 Shared that he initially felt fear and doubt when offered the role, which quickly turned into deep gratitude and a sense of moral responsibility.
🔹 Called Lord Rama the… pic.twitter.com/4rsu10l7Kw
Preparing for the role went far beyond physical transformation. The actor shared that he spent nearly two years practising yoga and meditation under the guidance of his guru, Suvir. He also read extensively, met scholars and immersed himself in different interpretations of the Ramayana to better understand Lord Rama's philosophy rather than simply focusing on appearance.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor playing key roles. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.