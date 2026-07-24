ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana At San Diego Comic-Con: Yash Reveals Why He Said Yes To Film, Defends Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama

Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con: Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The team behind Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic Ramayana grabbed global attention with a special panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, where Yash not only defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama but also revealed what convinced him to become part of the film. Yash, who plays Ravana and is also one of the producers of Ramayana, spoke passionately about the responsibility of bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen. According to him, the project was never just about scale or spectacle. It was the team's "right intent" that made all the difference. "I think intent is the most important thing. You have the right intent and the right team. When we started with the right intent, everything else began falling into place," Yash said during the interaction. He added that the journey involved several creative and technical challenges, from designing the characters' looks to achieving authenticity, but the team remained focused on telling the story with honesty.