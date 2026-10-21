Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Epic Sells Over 86K Tickets In 24 Hours
Ramayana advance booking shows strong momentum across India. The mythological drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana Part 1, which is yet another attempt to bring Indian mythology's much-revered epic to the big screen, opened its advance booking on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 20. It has already sold 86,187 tickets across India as of 9:00 AM with Rs 20.06 lakh earned since 6:00 AM today, October 21.
With 15 days left for its release, Ramayana has earned Rs 4.96 crore as of October 21 in advance booking, reports industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi market is seeing the highest demand, while ticket sales continue to grow for the Kannada and Telugu versions of the film.
While Ramayana advance booking has picked up well and continues to swell, reports indicate that the nationwide rollout did encounter an unexpected hurdle. Buzz in the trade hints that disagreements over theatrical revenue-sharing terms have delayed ticket sales across several cinemas. However, team Ramayana is yet to address these reports officially.
Although bookings were scheduled to begin on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra, only a limited number of theatres had opened reservations by Tuesday morning. Distributors are apparently seeking a significantly higher share of box office revenue than the standard terms generally followed for major Hindi releases. Had bookings been available across all cinema halls, the advance booking numbers would have certainly been higher.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the historical epic Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle global and international distribution, while Dharma Productions handles the Hindi release. Regionally, Dil Raju's SVC Release will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, AVA Productions will manage distribution in Kerala, and co-producer Yash's Monster Mind Creations will oversee the South Indian and Kannada region rollout in place of a fixed fee.
Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.
Before the world gets to see it, top Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press, and film industry leaders will get an exclusive first look at the epic.
Ramayana will have its 3D world premiere on the evening of October 27, 2026, at the David Geffen Theatre in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles. This invite-only screening will feature a full-capacity audience of 945 guests, marking a significant moment as the creators introduce this Indian epic to a global audience.