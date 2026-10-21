ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Epic Sells Over 86K Tickets In 24 Hours

Ramayana Advance Booking ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: Ramayana Part 1, which is yet another attempt to bring Indian mythology's much-revered epic to the big screen, opened its advance booking on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 20. It has already sold 86,187 tickets across India as of 9:00 AM with Rs 20.06 lakh earned since 6:00 AM today, October 21.

With 15 days left for its release, Ramayana has earned Rs 4.96 crore as of October 21 in advance booking, reports industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi market is seeing the highest demand, while ticket sales continue to grow for the Kannada and Telugu versions of the film.

While Ramayana advance booking has picked up well and continues to swell, reports indicate that the nationwide rollout did encounter an unexpected hurdle. Buzz in the trade hints that disagreements over theatrical revenue-sharing terms have delayed ticket sales across several cinemas. However, team Ramayana is yet to address these reports officially. Although bookings were scheduled to begin on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra, only a limited number of theatres had opened reservations by Tuesday morning. Distributors are apparently seeking a significantly higher share of box office revenue than the standard terms generally followed for major Hindi releases. Had bookings been available across all cinema halls, the advance booking numbers would have certainly been higher.